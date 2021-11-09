NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a Facebook Live event, "Ask a Microbiologist: A Virtual Covid Vaccine Town Hall," on Wednesday, November 10 at 5:30 pm EST. The session will be led by UMHS professors Dr. Rania Siam, Course Director and Professor of Microbiology, and Dr. Nichole Cumby, Assistant Professor of Microbiology and an expert in virus-host interactions. The Facebook Live event will address the latest news about the COVID-19 pandemic, provide an in-depth look at the development, review and approval process for vaccines and boosters, and tackle common misconceptions. Following the presentation, Drs. Siam and Cumby will answer questions from the audience during a live Q & A session. Registration for the event is free and can be accessed by visiting this link.
"It's been widely reported that even within the healthcare community, there is some misunderstanding about the safety and effectiveness of the Covid vaccines," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "We're fortunate that we have two of the leading experts in the field of microbiology who can talk about the science of how vaccines are developed, and provide research-based responses to questions from people who are seeking additional information. We're grateful to Dr. Siam and Dr. Cumby for taking the time to share their insights as we continue to work together to end the pandemic."
During the "Ask a Microbiologist" Town Hall event, Drs. Siam and Cumby will share the latest information about the COVID-19 vaccines, recommendations for boosters, and describe the approval process from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration - from the earliest development stages through public release. They'll also address some "Common Covid Myths" and provide science-based responses to persistent misconceptions about the virus and vaccines. Following their presentation, Dr. Siam and Cumby will respond to questions during a live Q & A session.
The Virtual Covid Vaccine event is the latest in the series of presentations from UMHS featuring faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted towards medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events include "Suicide Prevention and the State of Psychiatry." and "LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory."
To register for the upcoming UMHS event, "Ask a Microbiologist," please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/419227872941024
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.
