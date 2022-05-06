Top-rated Caribbean Medical School offers first-person insights for current and prospective med students
NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The University of Medicine and Health Sciences, (UMHS), a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada, today announced that it will host a livestream event, "Pathways to Practicing Medicine in Canada: UMHS Alumni Share Their Experiences" on Monday, May 9 at 7 pm EDT. UMHS alumni Rebecca Bremner, MD, a hospitalist at Lakeview Family Health in Trenton, Ontario and Shamim Shakeel Khan, MD, a family medicine physician at Dayspring Medical Centre in Bolton, Ontario, will discuss their individual journeys to medical school, describe their pathways to practicing medicine in Canada, review key differences between practicing medicine in the United States and Canada, and provide tips for students hoping to establish a medical practice in Canada. Following the presentation, Drs. Bremner and Khan will answer audience questions during a live Q & A session. The event will be livestreamed on the UMHS YouTube channel as well as on the UMHS Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The presentation will also be recorded for future viewing.
"Determination, hard work, and persistence are critical for anyone who dreams of becoming a doctor, and for Canadians who go to medical school abroad and dream of returning home to practice medicine, the path can be even more challenging," said Warren Ross, president of UMHS. "At UMHS, we offer academic support and career resources to help Canadian med students achieve their dreams. Dr. Bremner and Dr. Khan are two recent graduates whose courage and resolve in the face of additional hurdles, including a global pandemic, represent the type of purpose-driven and passionate physicians we're proud to count among our alumni."
The UMHS livestream will kick off with each doctor describing their individual journey to medical school -- including what it was like for them to get on a plane for the first time in their lives to go to medical school in St. Kitts. They'll also talk about their experiences of completing their residency in the United States, how they prepared to return to Canada to practice medicine, and describe a day in the life of a working physician. Dr. Bremner and Dr. Khan will also discuss how they are building their individual practices in Canada.
The virtual town hall event is the latest in the series of presentations featuring UMHS faculty and alumni sharing their expertise on topics targeted toward current and prospective medical students and healthcare professionals. Past events include:
- UMHS Women in Medicine: A Conversation About the First Year of Residency
- Cardiology: A Discussion About Cardiac Care & Careers in Cardiology
- Non-Traditional Medical Students - Medical School Admissions and Residency Advisors Reveal All!
- Black Women in Medicine: A Conversation About the Black Experience
- Ask a Microbiologist
- Suicide Prevention and the State of Psychiatry
- LGBTQ+ Medicine and Theory
Links to view all past discussions may be found by visiting this link.
To join "Pathways to Practicing Medicine in Canada: UMHS Alumni Share Their Experiences" on Monday, May 9, at 7 pm EDT visit the UMHS live events and meetings page.
About UMHS
The University of Medicine and Health Sciences (UMHS), is a small, mission-driven medical school with a commitment to student support and a legacy of successful residency placements in the United States and Canada. UMHS was founded in 2007 by medical education pioneers Warren and Robert Ross to deliver a highly personalized school experience. Graduates of UMHS earn a Doctor of Medicine degree (MD) and qualify to practice medicine throughout the United States and Canada. Students begin their Basic Science studies in St. Kitts, West Indies, and complete their clinical training in the United States. With an unprecedented 96% student retention rate, the vast majority of students that begin their medical studies at UMHS go on to obtain residencies. For more information, visit https://www.umhs-sk.org/.
Media Contact
Megan Leer, UMHS, 619-708-9500, meganleerpr@gmail.com
SOURCE UMHS