IPSWICH, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The four academic libraries in the University of Missouri System are transitioning to the FOLIO Library Services Platform using EBSCO FOLIO Services from EBSCO Information Services (EBSCO). The move to FOLIO will create a unified platform that provides flexibility and a customizable resource for the University of Missouri System while also realizing efficiencies with existing EBSCO systems.
The University of Missouri System includes four academic campuses — the University of Missouri-Columbia (MU), the University of Missouri-Kansas City (UMKC), Missouri University of Science and Technology (S&T) and the University of Missouri-St. Louis (UMSL). The University of Missouri System is part of the MOBIUS consortium.
Deborah Ward, Interim Vice Provost for Libraries at the University of Missouri-Columbia says the university system will leverage FOLIO to work together to manage shared resources while also maximizing the tools each site uses. "Transitioning to a new system is a big step for any library and library system. FOLIO's customizability allows us to leverage a backend for the resources we share while also providing us with a platform where we can take advantage of the services we offer individually. With EBSCO FOLIO, we are able to be both a consortium while being ourselves."
The FOLIO Platform is a collaboration of libraries, vendors and developers that have come together to build an open source library services platform (LSP). Unlike a traditional integrated library system (ILS), FOLIO allows anyone to build on its core functionality or extend the platform through development of applications that deliver new services. FOLIO supports core library management functionality across domains including circulation, cataloging, acquisitions and electronic resource management (ERM).
Chair of the University of Missouri System Library Deans, Chris Dames says the move to FOLIO allows the libraries to take advantage of open source technology, allowing for a better use of staff and the ability to easily integrate with EBSCO resources. "We want to leverage modern technologies as we serve the needs of our users and our staff. Students and faculty are accustomed to EBSCO's search platform and FOLIO offers that modern approach to ERM and the library management workflow. Our universities can customize a system that works best for them and benefit from a tight integration with existing systems that will include more streamlined processes and efficiencies."
EBSCO Discovery Service™ (EDS) is widely used by students in the university system, and all four campuses use GOBI® and EBSCONET®. EBSCO FOLIO provides an array of services that can meet the needs of all libraries, leveraging its experience developing the FOLIO platform, its expertise in hosting and supporting implementations, and FOLIO's built-in interoperability to provide the right services to libraries. Customers benefit by having more choice to make the best decisions for their institution.
Sites already using EDS will be able to maintain the front end that end users are accustomed to seeing while also modernizing their backend systems, including eliminating the need to sync the discovery layer with the ILS. GOBI® customers using FOLIO will benefit from a streamlined book selection and acquisition workflow. When an order is placed in GOBI, it is seamlessly reflected in FOLIO with the purchase number, bib record, and all associated order details and can be processed via electronic invoicing. EBSCO FOLIO's electronic resource management integrations extend to EBSCONET, allowing sites to manage their subscription workflows including agreements, licenses, holdings management, orders and renewals, which takes advantage of the EBSCO Knowledge Base.
The University of Missouri System implementation is expected to begin in September 2021 with the migration completed before mid-2022.
