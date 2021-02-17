BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Anthology, a leader in proven higher education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, announced today that twin Ohio-based institutions University of Rio Grande (URG) and Rio Grande Community College (RGCC) have selected Anthology's CampusNexus suite of products to complement their current deployment of Anthology's Course Evaluation solution. Leveraging the combined power of CampusNexus Student, Engage, Finance and Occupation Insight will enable URG and RGCC to better deliver the personalized, learner-centric environment and high-value education they promise to their diverse student body.
"We consistently strive to improve how we serve our students, both in the classroom and through the student services we provide," said Rebecca Long, Chief Operation Officer at University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College. "We saw this as an opportunity to not only upgrade and consolidate our existing disparate systems, but more importantly, to gain secure and unified access to our data, which will help our staff and faculty be more responsive to student needs."
URG and RGCC have a unique offering covering both public and private education and serve a diverse student body comprised of both traditional and non-traditional students. The same staff, faculty and facilities support both the private university and public community college programs. Students in the community college programs can enroll in private liberal arts courses and programs, while students in private liberal arts programs can experience career education courses and programs.
Additionally, through a contract between URG and RGCC, Ohio residents can take advantage of public community college tuition rates in the first two years of college to earn associate degrees in the arts or pursue career education. Students then have the option of continuing toward a baccalaureate degree at the URG or transferring to another institution to complete a four-year degree.
The Rio Grande campus, located in the hills of southeastern Ohio, is considered a small-town oasis of learning, innovation, and technology in the region. The institutions' shared strengths lie in their dedication to both the academic and humanistic growth of every student, through faculty support, academically challenging programs and numerous opportunities for co-curricular involvement. The community college reinforces the university's philosophy and history of making meaningful, affordable education and services available to all.
"University of Rio Grande and Rio Grande Community College were lacking the integration and access they needed to make informed, data-driven decisions across their institutions," said Jim Brigadier, Chief Revenue Officer, Anthology. "Easing the transition process between the institutions encourages more learners to pursue their education and career goals. Anthology is proud to support accessibility through our comprehensive cloud-based solution suite that will provide enhanced constituent communications and learner lifecycle optimization."
Anthology's CampusNexus suite of solutions has helped transform the student experience for hundreds of higher education institutions worldwide. Offering a 360-degree view of every department's interactions with each student from admission to graduation and beyond, this innovative suite of products helps institutions boost enrollment, retention and placement results. It delivers the ability to manage a student's entire academic lifecycle and supports traditional, entrepreneurial and online institutions alike.
