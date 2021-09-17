VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIS will be redeveloped into the cutting-edge user-experience emblematic of Univerus' Unity solution. The software platform brought to the table by AIS is incredibly complementary to the intuitive features already offered by Unity. The combination of both platforms will allow the company to supply one of the most comprehensive products for the post-secondary market.
With the acquisition, Univerus is excited to welcome the AIS team, including its CEO and Founder, Jeff Downie. Downie is also the Founder of iWork, which was acquired by Univerus last month. Downie's long-standing expertise combined with Univerus' resources will allow the company to better support both new and existing customers.
"Partnering with Jeff has been a great experience. What he brings to the table has been an invaluable addition to the Univerus team. His background in the University, sports and higher education industries round-out our Member Management Suite, allowing Univerus to break into exciting markets we've yet to expand into," says Brad Atchison, CEO of Univerus.
AIS' portfolio already includes top-tier Canadian Universities, Colleges and sports organizations that will benefit from the increased development, support, and sales resources available through Univerus.
"The leadership team at Univerus has been phenomenal from the first conversation. Everybody has been exceptional, which was what initially piqued my interest in joining," says founder of AIS, Jeff Downie, "Now, I've completely bought into the vision of creating a leading vertical market solution through Unity as a common platform. I'm looking forward to seeing what the future holds."
Athlete Information Systems Inc
Founded in 2018, Athlete Information Systems (AIS) provides a platform to manage athlete, coach, and sport information. AIS is designed for any league, conference, school board, University, or College that needs to manage hundreds to thousands of athletes, on multiple teams or clubs, in multiple conferences or divisions, playing multiple sports. The web-accessible platform provides tools that assist in roster management, eligibility compliance, travel tracking, coach communication, athlete records and many other aspects of a modern sport organization.
Univerus
Univerus' core tenet is that significant harmonious value results from bringing together forward-thinking professionals and proven solutions. Representing a suite of software businesses strategically woven into the Univerus family, its centralized management approach has empowered top-notch teams to provide mission-critical solutions with the most robust and innovative products available in the marketplace.
