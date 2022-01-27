EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UniVoIP, a leading provider of managed voice services, has been recognized as a top cloud communications solutions provider in 2022 by Enterprise Management 360 (EM360) in Top 10 Cloud Phone Systems for the Enterprise. UniVoIP's cloud-native Direct Route for Microsoft Teams solution garners recognition of UniVoIP as a provider of a more affordable, flexible, and scalable solution for business communications in a digital world.
UniVoIP's purpose-built for Microsoft Teams platform seamlessly enables users to make, receive, and transfer calls to and from landlines and mobile phones all natively from within the Teams client with a consistent user experience across all devices.
"Promising to be the only communications provider companies ever need, UniVoIP builds on the value of Microsoft Teams with a direct routing service. This means companies can leverage a complete business phone system within the collaboration environment they're already using." - EM360
UniVoIP's Direct Routing service is accompanied by an industry-high customer retention rate of over 99% and is backed with US-based 24/7/365 customer support, and a white-glove experience at every interaction.
EM360 adds, "The technology supports Native Teams calling across all devices, as well as a dedicated platform. With UniVoIP, you can eliminate the need for on-premises appliances, third-party plugins, and local trunks. There's even access to valuable automated onboarding, workspaces, and lifecycle management tools too."
UniVoIP's Microsoft Teams Direct Routing services' state-of-the-art Automated Onboarding Workflow exponentially boosts the Teams experience, by enabling any Microsoft 365 admin to independently provision Direct Routing service for 100+ Microsoft Teams users in 15 minutes or less.
"The issue with Microsoft Teams isn't if it's a great PBX. It is. The issue is onboarding. With our Automated Onboarding Workflow, we can onboard your business in a matter of minutes," says Michael Bacich, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at UniVoIP.
Dean Manzoori, Chief Technology Officer at UniVoIP comments on UniVoIP's latest introduction of their Automated Onboarding Workflow adding, "The new enhancement removes complexity for deploying Microsoft Teams Direct Routing by including an automated workflow that is integrated with Microsoft 365 directory, enabling enterprises to be up, and running with full calling capabilities in minutes."
ABOUT UNIVOIP
UniVoIP is a forerunner in cloud communications and a leading provider of managed voice services delivering Voice as a Feature™ with Direct Route for Microsoft Teams, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, and Virtual Conferencing solutions. Their engineer-focused team has decades of experience in delivering the industry's most forward-thinking business communications technology – and their passion and dedication are embodied in the superior performance and reliability of their cloud native infrastructure. They build meaningful relationships with partners and customers and offer a white-glove approach to every interaction, made evident by their record-breaking customer retention rate of greater than 99%.
