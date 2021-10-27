LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BioTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout life sciences and biotechnology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced it has selected Unlearn.AI, developer of the first machine-learning platform that creates Digital Twins to enable smaller, faster clinical trials, as the winner of the "Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year" award in the inaugural BioTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Unlearn® is using novel Artificial Intelligence approaches to develop disease progression models for clinical research. By leveraging data from past clinical trials and disease-specific machine-learning models, Unlearn generates Digital Twins, or clinical predictions that describe what would have happened if a particular patient was assigned to a control arm. Incorporating Digital Twins into randomized controlled trials increases efficiency and reduces variability of the trial outcome without introducing bias.
"Our goal is to reduce clinical trial timelines as much as possible, while producing robust and reliable evidence," said Charles Fisher, Ph.D., founder and CEO of Unlearn.AI. "Digital Twins are a truly transformative technology - unlike external control arms, they add predictive information about each patient enrolled in a randomized controlled trial. Trial designs that include Digital Twins can be executed with fewer patients while maintaining power and control of Type I error rate, which is critical from a regulatory perspective. We are proud to be recognized for our novel solution, which will ultimately enable more effective treatments to become available to patients sooner."
The mission of the annual BioTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of the top technology companies, solutions and products in the life sciences and biotechnology industry today. This year's program attracted more than 1,200 nominations from over 12 different countries throughout the world.
"Now, more than ever, we should be looking to innovation to solve complex problems that burden clinical trials such as enrollment challenges, delayed timelines, and high failure rates. The COVID-19 pandemic has underscored the need to adopt novel technologies in clinical trials that expedite the entire process," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of BioTech Breakthrough Awards. "This breakthrough technology allows for clinical trials to be designed with fewer patients while maintaining statistical power and immunity from bias. We are pleased to recognize this technology with our 2021 BioTech Breakthrough Award for 'Predictive Analytics Solution of the Year' in 2021."
In the upcoming month of November, Unlearn will be featured in the Spotlight Session on AI at CNS Summit 2021, "Leveraging AI to Accelerate Clinical Research" - a panel discussion that will span from curating real-world evidence and expediting clinical trials to informing and influencing regulatory decisions. Additionally, at CTAD 2021 (The Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference), Unlearn will be presenting in "Symposium RS4: Innovative Approaches and Technologies Shaping the Future of Alzheimer's Clinical Trials." In this symposium, experts in biostatistics, trial design, and digital technology will describe how innovative approaches can streamline the clinical trial process.
Unlearn is seeking partners to accelerate randomized controlled trials in CNS, Immunology, and other indications. Unlearn's technology has been published in conference abstracts and scientific journals, including Scientific Reports - Nature. Unlearn is partnering with the world's leading pharma companies and continues to have discussions with regulators, including the FDA and EMA.
About Unlearn.AI
Unlearn is using novel Artificial Intelligence approaches to develop disease progression models for clinical research. By leveraging disease-specific machine-learning models, Unlearn generates Digital Twins, defined as clinical predictions that describe what would have happened if a particular patient was assigned to a control arm. Incorporating Digital Twins enables smaller, more efficient randomized controlled trials. The company is backed by 8VC, Alumni Ventures Group, DCVC, DCVC Bio, Eisai, Epic Ventures, and Mubadala Capital Ventures. CB Insights named Unlearn to the 2021 AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups and to the 2020 Digital Health 150 List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups. For more information, please visit unlearn.ai or follow @UnlearnAI on Twitter, @unlearn-ai on LinkedIn.
