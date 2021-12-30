NAPLES, Fla., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Halfpricesoft.com developer's have just released ezW2 2021 tax preparation software to beat the January 2022 deadline. . Customers get added peace of mind when processing W2 and W3 forms with the latest version as it allows easy to roll forward information from previous year to the current new 2022 version.
"ezW2 2021 tax form preparation software is now available for the upcoming tax season with updated data import features for ease of use and peace of mind." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
ezW2 2021 can be downloaded for up to 30 days with no obligation at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit e-filing and network version. Once customers purchase and register the license key, the software is available printing forms or efiling.
The main features included in the latest version include, but are not limited to:
- Plain white paper printing function prints all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. No pre-printed forms are required for SSA copies or recipient copies.
- ezW2 can print 1099 NEC recipient copies on plain white paper. The IRS does not certify the substitute forms on plain white paper, therefore Copy A forms 1099 NEC and 1096 IRS copies will have to be printed on red-ink forms.
- ezW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email forms easily, saving on mailing costs
- ezW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites (Additional fee for efile version).
- ezW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need for customers to enter the data one by one.
- ezW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses
ezW2 is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8.1, and 7 and Vista. ezW2 2021 software is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable.
Process W2, W3, 1099 NEC and 1096 forms like a pro with ezW2 2021 software. Download by visiting https://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
