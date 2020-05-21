NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unqork, the enterprise no-code platform that has changed the way software is created at the largest companies and municipalities, today announced the launch of Unqork Forward, a unique Digital Resiliency Program designed to enable small and medium businesses (SMBs) to thrive in an increasingly remote and digital world. Unqork Forward is launched in partnership with HERE to HERE's CareerWise New York initiative, a youth apprenticeship system that supports over 80 youth apprentices in New York City with 17 companies, including Unqork. Unqork is now accepting applications from SMBs to receive licenses to the Unqork platform along with access to technical resources to digitize their operations and return employees to work.
"Since our start, Unqork has worked with the world's largest enterprises and cities to digitize operations and build capabilities, allowing them to rapidly adjust to changing processes or external forces," said Gary Hoberman, CEO & Founder of Unqork. "During the COVID-19 crisis these organizations have been able to quickly adapt in various ways such as moving to a remote workforce, adjusting operations, and even building new digital experiences in under 72 hours - exhibiting a sort of 'digital resiliency' in light of the crisis. SMBs selected for the program will be able to use the Unqork platform and tap the expertise of our team to develop solutions that digitize key processes, bring employees back to work, and drive revenue."
Unqork Forward will provide access to Unqork's technology platform and configuration experts to assist with the design and building of applications for participating SMBs, along with the first-year license at no charge. The Digital Resiliency Program will support small and medium businesses as they work to digitize operations and adapt their business model to overcome these challenging times.
Unqork is collaborating with HERE to HERE's CareerWise initiative to train youth apprentices on the digital tools that will help small businesses in their recovery. Unqork will teach apprentices critical skills to help navigate the current turbulent economic environment. The aim is to set apprentices up for success in the post-crisis world by providing them with the right opportunities to develop the necessary skills to thrive.
"Our apprentices are excited to learn skills that will not only enhance their performance at work but also aid in the recovery of a critical component of our economy -- small businesses," noted Barbara Chang, Executive Vice President at HERE to HERE. "We're proud to partner with Unqork to support this initiative while also contributing to the much needed assistance to small businesses in order to stimulate recovery and growth."
To learn more about the program and submit an application, please visit https://www.unqork.com/forward.
About Unqork
Unqork is the industry pioneer no-code enterprise application platform that helps large companies build, deploy, and manage complex applications without writing a single line of code. Organizations like Goldman Sachs, Liberty Mutual, the Cities of New York and Washington, DC and Maimonides Medical Center are using Unqork's drag-and-drop interface to build enterprise applications faster, with higher quality, and lower costs than conventional approaches. To learn more, please visit: https://www.unqork.com.
About HERE to HERE
HERE to HERE believes in a thriving, inclusive economy, in The Bronx and elsewhere, driven by meaningful partnerships between young people and employers. Its goal is to enhance paths to rewarding careers for young people by uniting employers, educators, and community-based organizations beginning in the Bronx and New York City. To learn more, visit https://www.heretohere.org/.
HERE to HERE is incubating CareerWise New York, a modern youth apprentice intermediary that is adapting the Swiss youth apprenticeship model to New York City. CareerWise New York believes that by engaging industry to help train and educate high school students, young people will develop 21st century skills and businesses will help shape the next generation of talent by working intentionally with educators. For more information visit our website at www.careerwisenewyork.org.