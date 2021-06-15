SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain domain name provider Unstoppable Domains, the leading blockchain domain registry, today announced a $100M+ airdrop and the upcoming launch of 8 new top-level domain names. In addition to the original .crypto and .zil, Unstoppable Domains now offers a total of 10 blockchain-based domain names that represent different communities and interests on the decentralized web or Web3.
$100 Million+ Airdrop
To celebrate and reward loyal customers, Unstoppable Domains will be Airdropping over $100 Million worth of promo credits to customers at Noon PDT on June 17th, 2021 - giving 3x Promo Credits for every dollar spent with Unstoppable Domains to date.
Any domains purchased between now and 9:00am PDT 17 June, 2021 will also qualify for 3x promo credits, including purchases of regular or premium domains. For example, a user buying a $100,000 premium domain name by 9:00am PDT 17 June, 2021 would receive $300,000 in promotional credits good towards the reservation of any available names. The promotional credits can be used towards any domain extensions on UnstoppableDomains.com and must be used within 60 days of issuance. Unused credits will expire.
Identities for every community
Based on user feedback and community input over the past few years, Unstoppable Domains added these new domain names that offer more user choice:
The eight new domains include:
- .blockchain for blockchain evangelists. We're proud to be working with Blockchain.com to bring .blockchain to the world. This registry will be available in approximately 3 weeks.
- .bitcoin for bitcoin users everywhere. We're proud to work with Gemini, the provider behind our custody service, to bring .bitcoin to the world.
- .coin - easy to remember blockchain domains combined with USDC are the future of p2p payments. We're proud to be working with Circle to bring this to the world
- .nft for artists, collectors and fans. We're proud to be working with Opera Browser to bring .nft to the world.
- .wallet for the payment pioneers.
- .x the ultimate domain ending and username. Short. Premium. Exclusive.
- .888 for those wishing themselves and others good fortune.
- .dao for those who believe in open governance & community.
Universal usernames using any of the above domain endings will be available for pre-purchase next week with prices starting at $20. The blockchain domains will be on Ethereum in July, with support from various browsers, wallets and exchanges rolling out through the rest of the year.
Easy Crypto Transfers - Compatible with 200+ Coins & Thousands of Tokens
Each of these domain names comes with the Unstoppable Domains promise -- users who buy them will own them forever with no renewal fees. These domain names act as crypto wallet addresses that can be used to send and receive hundreds of cryptocurrencies across 50+ wallets and exchanges around the globe. This solves the problem of crypto going to the wrong address due to typos in longer, more complex addresses, which results in losing funds forever.
Single-sign on (SSO) with Blockchain Domains
The future of login for every app on the internet. Today blockchain domains can be used as your consumer ID when interacting with blockchain applications. Your blockchain domain is your super secure login that you own and control. No central service required to make it work, just sign with your blockchain domain using your own device. And in the future blockchain domains offer a way for users to grant access to their data for all apps. Giving control back to users and solving the "social dilemma".
NFTs
Additionally, domains can be used to showcase NFTs by creating digital art galleries hosted on decentralized services like IPFS.
Founded in 2018, Unstoppable Domains has grown to become the largest blockchain domain registry in the world. With domains that are now readable on over 500M installed browsers worldwide through integrations with top browsers like Brave and Opera.
About Unstoppable Domains
Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is a blockchain domain name provider and gateway to the decentralized web. Unstoppable Domains allows anyone to purchase a decentralized domain name that is minted as an NFT on the Ethereum blockchain, giving the owner full ownership and control. Domain names can be used for payments across 50+ wallets and exchanges. The company is backed by Draper Associates and Boost VC, and supported by grants from the Ethereum Foundation and Zilliqa Foundation. To learn more, follow Unstoppable Domains on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.
