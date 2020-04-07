SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Untangle® Inc., a leader in comprehensive network security for small-to-medium businesses (SMBs) and distributed enterprises, today announced a new product integration partnership with cybersecurity solution, Webroot Business Endpoint Protection. The partnership sees Untangle's robust Command Center bringing together the features of both Untangle NG Firewall and Webroot Business Endpoint Protection to provide Channel Partners with a comprehensive end-to-end security solution across the whole network.
According to a recent State of the Channel survey, 99 percent of Channel Partners indicated that cybersecurity, as an overall part of their business, will increase or stay the same in 2020. However, having many disparate IT solutions from multiple vendors makes the life of a Partner or managed service provider (MSP) complex as they need to log into multiple systems to ensure everything is working in concert. With this partnership, Untangle and Webroot provide an easy to use centralized management process to easily access the unique and powerful benefits of both of their solutions. Together, customers that have each product now have one place to go for a daily check in of the status of their network, including all the endpoints across sites.
"Untangle has been progressively partnering more with Webroot over the last year, which has helped us defend our mutual customers against cyber attacks from many angles," said Scott Devens, CEO at Untangle. "Now, with this API integration, we're providing a seamless integration for our customers with one of their preferred Endpoint Security solutions. This integration makes it easier than ever to monitor, manage and take necessary actions across their network."
Untangle partnered previously with Webroot to provide security services within NG Firewall including integrating Webroot Brightcloud Web Classification and Reputation API, Brightcloud IP Reputation Service and Brightcloud Threat Insights.
"We're excited to extend our relationship with Untangle," said Hal Lonas, Senior Vice President and CTO, SMB and Consumer, OpenText. "We're always looking for ways to reduce the complexity of security solutions for the end user. By bringing Webroot's threat intelligence-powered endpoint protection and Untangle's network protection into a centralized command center, we can offer a seamless, single pane of glass experience to both sets of customers and ultimately help improve their cyber resilience."
The integration, free of charge to Untangle customers, further enables admins to do more with a centralized solution. Untangle Command Center now offers:
- Greater visibility of all endpoints on the network that are registered with Webroot, plus details of all the devices detected by NG Firewall
- The ability to initiate a Webroot Business Endpoint Protection scan
- The status of the most recent Webroot endpoint scans including time, threats discovered, and remediation actions taken
- Easy navigation to the Webroot Management Console
Understanding the increasing complexity of security monitoring at the distributed enterprise or SMB level, Untangle and Webroot have made their most powerful features available - allowing Untangle NG Firewall to protect the corporate network, while Webroot Business Endpoint Protection safeguards the endpoints - ensuring ease of use through a seamless experience.
About Untangle
Untangle is the most trusted name in solutions specifically designed to help small-to-medium businesses and distributed enterprises optimize their networks while safeguarding their data and devices. Untangle's Network Security Framework provides cloud-managed security and connectivity options that work together seamlessly to ensure protection, monitoring, and control across the entire digital attack surface from headquarters to the network edge. Untangle's award-winning products are trusted by over 40,000 customers and protect millions of people and their devices. Untangle is committed to bringing open, innovative and interoperable solutions to its customers through its rapidly growing ecosystem of technology, managed services, and distribution partners worldwide. Untangle is headquartered in San Jose, California.
