HOUSTON, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unvired Inc., a digital solutions provider of mobile and web applications, digital forms, and low- code application development platforms announced today that its multi-experience development platform, Unvired Digital Enterprise Platform 5.0 has achieved re-certification as SAP®-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA®. The integration helps ensure that transactions in SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) are performed in a secure manner from mobile devices.
Unvired Digital Enterprise Platform (UDEP) accelerates developing business apps across multiple channels such as mobile, web, chatbots, IoT, wearables, augmented reality, virtual reality, and voice, using drag and drop components. UDEP digitizes business processes and data from various enterprise back-end systems enabling rapid work automation.
The SAP® Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that Unvired Digital Enterprise Platform 5.0 integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a future-ready ERP system, with built-in intelligent technologies, that transforms business processes with intelligent automation and runs on SAP HANA – a market-leading in-memory database that offers real-time processing speeds and a dramatically simplified data model.
"We have migrated our existing mobile apps for SAP ECC 6 to integrate with SAP S/4HANA," said Alok Pant, CEO, Unvired. "UDEP's SAP-certified integration with SAP S/4HANA will help assure our customers about Unvired's ability to conforms to the high standards set by SAP."
Unvired's enterprise asset management apps include Operator Rounds, Work Orders Manager, Inventory Manager, Safe Work Permits, Digital Forms as well as Planning and Scheduling. All these applications work offline on iOS, Android, and Windows devices and integrate with SAP ECC and SAP S/4 HANA.
"The Unvired Digital Enterprise Platform enables integration of data between mobile devices and backend systems as well as machine to machine, securely and with offline support," said Praveen Kale, Vice President of Products at Unvired. "The ability of Unvired Digital Enterprise Platform to integrate with SAP S/4HANA will enable our customers to use mobile apps for asset management, field service, supply chain, inventory management, procurement, sales and workflow, among others, to perform their work anytime, anywhere."
About Unvired
Unvired is a software company that delivers solutions to enable the Digital Enterprise. Unvired offers digital solutions for mobile and web applications, digital forms, chatbots, and a low-code app development platform to build apps faster. Unvired is committed to helping its clients realize the benefits of digital enterprise at a disruptively low cost and time to implement. For more information, visit us on the web at https://unvired.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/unvired-inc/.
SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.
Any statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties described in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. SAP cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which SAP has no obligation to update and which speak only as of their dates.
For more information, press only:
Media Contact:
Susheel Kumar
Unvired Inc.
Phone: 713.560.2760
Email: susheel.kumar@unvired.com
Media Contact
Susheel Kumar, Unvired Inc., +1 7135602760, susheel.kumar@unvired.com
SOURCE Unvired Inc.