NEW YORK, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2021 marks an exciting year of innovation and organizational development for UpClear. The company is entering a new phase of growth in the CPG Revenue Management space. UpClear is expanding its' global client base and also providing more data-driven insight to clients. To support this next phase, UpClear announces the following changes to the global organization. "We are just at the beginning of what we can offer to Consumer Goods companies. There is so much potential in driving value in Business Planning and Revenue Management through data intelligence and collaboration." - Thierry Soudee, Founder & CEO of UpClear
Technology
Scott Trevena has joined UpClear as Chief Technology Officer. Originally from Australia and based in the US, Scott brings 30 years of software development experience in the Consumer Goods space. In his new role, Scott will lead UpClear's data and application development teams in the USA and France to take the company to the next level of scalability. Scott replaces Gerard Frantz who was the original architect of the BluePlanner solution.
"I am extremely excited about joining UpClear. UpClear's BluePlanner software is true multi-tenant SaaS which simplifies deployment and allows us to serve full functionality TPM/O offerings to large and small CPG companies alike." - Scott Trevena, CTO UpClear
Client Team
Christopher Reid has been promoted to Global Delivery Director leading a new global Client Delivery team. Christopher joined UpClear in 2017 and has been managing the European project team with great success for the past two years. In the new global role, Christopher will lead a team of ten delivery managers to support rollouts to small and large consumer goods companies.
"I'm really looking forward to taking some of the best practices from our multi-market deployments across EMEA and applying them to our extended client base worldwide." - Christopher Reid, Global Delivery Director, UpClear
Operations & HR
Remy Delattre has been promoted to Operations & HR Director. Remy originally joined UpClear in 2008, and will now have a pivotal role in structuring, developing and growing a truly global team. UpCear has employees from 18 nationalities, in seven countries (USA, Mexico, UK, France, Hong-Kong, Japan, Australia) and maintaining a strong culture and collaboration is paramount to our success. Remy will also lead UpClear's social responsibility commitment, as the company embarks to become a B-Corp certified organization.
"UpClear teams and people are a unique mix of cultures and strengths that brings creativity and innovation into the Revenue Management world. I am thrilled to embed social and environmental performance as part of our effort to reach a better sustainability and shared purpose!" - Remy Delattre, Operations & HR Director
Founded in 2007, UpClear is a global provider of Revenue Management software to Consumer Goods brands. The UpClear BluePlanner software covers Pricing, Terms and Promotions, Integrated Business Planning and Analytics & Insight. UpClear serves clients in over 20 countries across America, Europe, and Asia. Clients include Beyond Meat, Blue Buffalo, Blue Diamond Growers, Community Coffee, Danone, Essentia Water, Ferrero, Godiva, Jelly Belly, Hovis, King Arthur Baking Company, King's Hawaiian, Kraft-Heinz, LALA, Lundberg Family Farms, Perfetti Van Melle, Reckitt Benckiser, Twinings, Vita Coco, Warburtons. More information visit http://upclear.com
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/upclear
Media Contact
Mariele Marki, UpClear, +1 (212)989-5000, marketing@upclear.com
SOURCE UpClear