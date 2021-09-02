NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global SaaS company UpClear has placed on the Inc 5000 list for the 8th year in a row. This major accomplishment has only been achieved by only 2% of companies on the Inc 5000, placing the Consumer Goods Revenue Management software firm among the highest achieving and continuously fastest growing organizations in the nation.
The Inc 5000 is a list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States, based on a three year cumulative growth. Companies in the 2021 listing generated $248 billion in revenue, and added over 2.56 million jobs.
UpClear's expertise in the Consumer Goods industry, and its ability to bring value to clients of different sizes and across different markets with a unique SaaS software has contributed to its continuous growth over the years. UpClear made the decision to expand globally at an early stage, developing local expertise and experience in various markets. With offices in New York, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Sydney, Tokyo, Atlanta, and Mexico City, UpClear now services over 80 clients around the world. In 2020, the company saw growth in North America with new and existing clients, and also continued to expand in Asia in markets such as Indonesia and Japan.
"It is an extraordinary achievement to be on the Inc 5000 list for the 8th consecutive year. It is a major indicator and reward to our consistent success. I thank our dedicated teams, clients and partners in North America, Europe and Asia. 2020 was a difficult year for many industries and we are humbled that we were able to maintain the course of our business in the COVID environment.
The Consumer Goods industry is changing. Technology and data are changing. We are well positioned to support these changes and be a key player as an Enterprise Planning software. As a company, we feel confident that the efforts we have put in are setting a solid foundation for continued growth in the years to come. Over the past 18 months, we have invested in technology, from infrastructure to our BluePlanner 5 software upgrade, we have added a CTO, expanded our data science team, and built data partnerships, and we have adjusted our organization towards more scalability in delivery, including leveraging distribution partnerships. Finally, we continue to nurture our successful team and maintain our focus on core values, including our commitment to social and environmental responsibility. We know the best is yet to come for us, and we look forward to maintaining our place on Inc 5000." says Thierry Soudee, UpClear Founder & CEO.
About UpClear:
Founded in 2007, UpClear is a global provider of Revenue Management software to Consumer Goods brands. UpClear's BluePlanner software is a best-in-class platform for Revenue Management, covering Pricing, Terms and Promotions, Integrated Business Planning and Analytics & Insight. UpClear serves clients in over 20 countries. Clients and brands we work with include Bissell Homecare, Beyond Meat, Blue Buffalo, Blue Diamond Growers, Community Coffee, Crystal Farms, Danone, Essentia Waters, Ferrara Candy Company Ferrero, Godiva, Jelly Belly, Hovis, King Arthur Baking Company, King's Hawaiian, Kraft-Heinz, LALA, Lundberg Family Farms, Nature's Bakery, Premier Nutrition, Perfetti Van Melle, Ripple Foods, Twinings, Vita Coco, Utz, and Warburtons.
More information at http://upclear.com
About Inc 5000
Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com
