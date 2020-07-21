SECAUCUS, N.J., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wedding industry recognized experts and VenueX advisors Alan Berg and Brian Lawrence will host an educational webinar on July 28th at 2pm EDT to help venue owners more safely host events during a global pandemic. The co-founders of VenueX, Abed Elsamna and Hassan Mahmoud will deliver the presentation.

The webinar will include education on contact tracing, how to adapt to smaller sized events, and capturing lost revenue through communication access to guests. The goal of both the webinar and VenueX is to help wedding venues become a part of the COVID-19 solution, rather than the perception of group gatherings being part of the problem.

VenueX was created to combine client experience, marketing and efficiency to give venues a competitive edge.

To register for Demystifying Contact Tracing, Featuring VenueX, click here.

Learn more about the VenueX webinar click here.

Contact:
Abed Elsamna
Co-Founder @VenueX
201-448-9519 
243824@email4pr.com

Hassan Mahmoud
Co-Founder @VenueX         

Alan Berg
@AlanBerg.com

Brian Lawrence
@BrianLawrence.com
@Local Traffic Builder

