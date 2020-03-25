ORLANDO, Fla., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are homebound, due to the Coronavirus and can't get to the store. As a solution, LifeStyles In 360, a Florida-based tech company which originally created Virtual Reality shopping experiences for Whole Foods Market® and The Coca-Cola® Orlando Eye, will bring the in-store shopping experience to online users with home delivery.
Unlike the traditional static shopping cart, where one chooses a category and misses all the other wonderful specials, items or services they didn't see, online users will be able to go to their favorite stores, restaurants, or gift shops, select their favorite items while virtually walking around inside, just like the shopping experience people enjoy and expect. For local businesses, the VR Platform offers the opportunity to connect stores, virtually, to new and existing clients – a service in much need for the customer and retailer today. For additional convenience, a virtual personal shopper is available to assist users with their purchase of items from more than one selected store, all without ever having to set foot outside their homes.
LifeStyles In 360 also provides a white-glove home delivery service, which will customize every delivery for each client for a nominal convenience fee. Delivery drivers are trained and required to adhere to strict social distancing guidelines, wear gloves, masks, and have tested negative for COVID-19.
According to Robert Cooper of John Craig Clothier, "Lifestyles In 360 VR Guide allows people to visit our store without actually coming to our location."
Lifestyles in 360 plans to hire and train up to 1,000 new employees by the end of 2020.
For Kadeem Scott, a U.S. Air Force Veteran, working with Lifestyles in 360 has been a life-changing experience.
"Lifestyles in 360 have changed my life. I would have never dreamt of an opportunity where I can train and develop these new high-tech skills," says Scott.
Ms. Yasmine P. Clarke, Founder of LifeStyles 360, had this to say:
"Our platform offers more than just a traditional add-to-cart experience. We connect people first above our innovative technology offering. More importantly, during these challenging times, we are providing a safe solution and convenience for those shopping from home in addition to hiring and training our employees for the industry's lucrative and new high-tech jobs for this millennium. Through teamwork and profit sharing, our goal is to provide our employees with the best employment opportunities and compensation for their efforts and service."
Currently, LifeStyles in 360 will be exclusively providing this service in the Orlando, Florida area. You can check on their website, at www.lifestylesin360.com, to see if your area is being serviced. New areas will be added as services expand statewide and nationally.