SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The trucking industry has grown tremendously and Halfpricesoft.com has accommodated this growth by updating ezPaycheck to handle payroll, in-house for less. Trucking companies across the US can now process payroll mid-year in the following ways: hourly-pay, salary, mileage, bonus, commission, tips and pay-by-load for employees, contractors and drivers. The software can also easily handle per diem and other reimbursements.
"When utilizing the latest ezPaycheck payroll software mid-year, small to midsize trucking companies spend less time worrying about processing payroll and filing payroll taxes to spend more time generating revenue," said Dr. Ge, the Founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
ezPaycheck software is designed to automate paycheck processes to reduce the time spent on running payroll. The software's graphical interface leads users step-by-step through setting up employee information, importing data, calculating payroll - including calculation of federal, state and local taxes; deductions for Medicare, insurance and 401(k) plans; and printing paychecks. Potential customers can download and try this software with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp
Trucking businesses get the following features when switching to ezPaycheck payroll software, mid-year:
- Supports multiple differential pay rates such as: hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees
- Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge
- Supports network access for 2-10 users
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks
- Automatically calculates federal withholding tax, social security, Medicare tax and employer unemployment taxes
- Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia
- Creates and maintains payroll for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W2 and W3 (Please note: Copy A preprinted forms required for printing W2 and W3).
- Supports network access. (Additional cost)
Now for a limited time, customers can get 2021 version for only $79.00 (regularly $109 per calendar year). Start the no obligation 30-day test drive today at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/index.asp.
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
