DUBLIN, Ohio, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Updox, a complete healthcare communication platform for in-person and virtual care, today released its Paperless Practice Playbook: 3 Simple Ways to Increase Productivity, Improve Patient Engagement and Reduce Burnout, which can be downloaded here.
The healthcare industry is facing a new reality as we emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. Having become accustomed to virtual care last year, patients are now demanding a more consumer-oriented healthcare environment, and many providers are struggling to keep up. According to Updox data, while 75% of providers say it's important or very important to have a virtual care strategy to be successful in 2021, only 28% have implemented one.
Additionally, over 80% of physicians reported their revenues in 2020 were lower than pre-pandemic levels, and many are still experiencing challenges with profitability and financial security. Physicians also report record levels of burnout, with over 50% of doctors experiencing burnout due to increased administrative burden, productivity metrics and work-life imbalance.
"As providers look to rebuild, running a profitable practice, increasing patient satisfaction and improving patient outcomes – while reducing burnout – are their top priorities," said Zach Zettler, president, Updox. "Over the last year the healthcare industry has realized the burden providers carry when working with inefficient processes and workflows. Over 93% of practices began providing telehealth in 2020, which is often the first step of a virtual care strategy. But, patients are still looking for greater convenience. Providers must reduce the amount of time spent on administrative tasks in order to improve the patient experience and become more efficient. Eliminating unnecessary paper is critical to achieving those goals."
Kathy Karamlou, MD, owner of a California-based rheumatology practice, has adopted several paperless solutions, including Electronic Fax, Electronic Forms, and numerous virtual care solutions in order to liberate the practice from stacks of paperwork. Electronic forms in particular have had a significant impact, having completely streamlined the patient intake process. As a result of going paperless and leveraging a virtual care platform, the practice saved more than 500 hours a year on administrative tasks, resulting in greater staff efficiency, an increase in patient communications and satisfaction, and overall rise in patient visits every month over the last year.
"As a specialty practice, we require a detailed patient history,'' said Pam Anderson, Practice Administrator for the Newport Beach-based practice. "Having all that information prior to the patient visit is crucial. Handwriting forms, especially for some of the patients we serve, is a cumbersome process. Now, patients can complete them electronically. Some even keep a PDF of their history already and can just cut and paste it in – to save time and headache."
To learn more about how your practice can transform its operations and go paperless, download a free copy of the Updox playbook at: https://info.updox.com/paperless-practice-playbook. For additional updates and information from the company, please visit http://www.updox.com or follow @updox on Twitter.
About Updox
A complete healthcare communication platform for in-person and virtual care, Updox offers one consolidated inbox for healthcare providers to manage the entire patient journey and office productivity. Through an all-in-one platform, Updox provides a broad set of capabilities for virtual health, patient engagement, and paperless office efficiency that work together to reduce costs and drive revenue. Headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, Updox, an EverCommerce company, is integrated with more than 100 electronic health records (EHR) and practice management systems to serve more than 560,000 users and 210 million patients. Learn how we simplify the business of healthcare. Visit http://www.updox.com or follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Media Contact
Cortney Williams, ARPR on behalf of Updox, 855-300-8209, cortney@arpr.com
SOURCE Updox