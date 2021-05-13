SYDNEY, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpGuard, the third-party risk and attack surface management platform, is hosting UpGuard Summit, a quarterly virtual summit designed to explore the future of security, on Wed, May 19, 9:00 AM (AEST). This event will focus on the pervasive problem of third party vendor risk, and will arm attendees with new strategies to attack this challenge in their organization.
Over 60% of data breaches are caused by third parties, and more third party breaches are being discovered than ever before. The discipline of third-party risk management (or TPRM) has evolved to help manage this evolving threat surface. Security professionals overseeing a vendor risk management (VRM) program or anyone wanting to learn more about supply chain risk is invited to attend this event for keynote sessions from UpGuard's leadership, new product demo, and panel discussions with professionals spearheading these initiatives within their organization.
Tune in to Summit on May 19th for:
- Founder's Keynote: Hear from our co-founder and co-CEO, Alan Sharp-Paul
- New Product Spotlight: Chief Product Officer, Dan Bradbury, will provide the first public overview of exciting new features such as Questionnaire Builder and Newsfeed
- Product Demo: Product Marketing Manager Harsh Budholiya will take attendees behind the scenes on designing custom vendor risk assessment questionnaires
- Industry Panels: View a panel discussion on 'vendor security assessments using security questionnaires' featuring Gillian Mountwinter from Hannover-Re, Matt Parrelli from IAG, and Nick Klinstiver from UofL Health
Join us at Summit to connect with security professionals and to improve your VRM program. Register here: https://summit.upguard.com/events/details/upguard-events-presents-upguard-summit-2/?utm_campaign=SummitQ22021&utm_source=pr&utm_medium=press-release
