HOBART, Australia, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpGuard, the third-party risk and attack surface management platform, today announced Casey Altieri will be joining the leadership team as Vice President of Sales, North America. In this role, Altieri will oversee North American sales operations, strategy, and development.
Altieri brings over 10 years of experience in enterprise SaaS to UpGuard. Prior to joining UpGuard, Altieri was a founding member of ChurnZero, a top Customer Success platform on G2 Crowd and Capterra. At ChurnZero, Altieri helped scale the team from a start-up to an award-winning customer success product. Altieri has extensive experience in Saas technology sales, working at well-known companies such as Vocus, Cision, and Brightspot.
"Casey's expertise as a sales professional and deep knowledge of high-growth start-up environments will be invaluable to our North American sales team," said Mike Baukes, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of UpGuard. "At UpGuard, we're committed to developing cybersecurity solutions that enable our customers to better protect their data. With his years of experience in the customer success technology industry, Casey knows firsthand how to partner with customers to meet their individual needs."
In this role, Altieri will lead the US sales team, accelerating new logo growth and developing the sales program. Altieri's focus will be on supporting UpGuard's growth in 2021, including a $19m Series B-1 funding announcement in June.
"Cybersecurity has always been on my radar," said Casey Altieri, VP of Sales, North America. "The right opportunity had never come up, but UpGuard was different. UpGuard is all about cybersecurity but with a strong SaaS backing. Many technology companies are really only good at one or the other but UpGuard excels in both areas so I knew I had to join."
UpGuard is a cybersecurity platform that helps global organizations prevent data breaches, monitor third-party vendors, and improve their security posture. Using proprietary security ratings, world-class data leak detection capabilities, and powerful remediation workflows, we proactively identify security exposures for companies of all sizes.
