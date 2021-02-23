SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uplevel, a leading engineering effectiveness platform, today announced Project Explorer, a new detailed, interactive dashboard to track project health, identify risks to sprint goals, and uncover relevant factors that may negatively impact the project or team members.
"Uplevel was created to empower engineering teams with actionable data, and managing project work is where it can be most useful," said Joe Levy, CEO at Uplevel. "We understand the critical need for teams to know not only what work is happening, but how it relates to collaboration patterns, load balancing goals, and disruptions from unplanned tasks. By introducing Project Explorer, we are giving even more data to managers and individual engineers to make it easy to identify the most important factors impacting projects and their contributors. As a result, Uplevel users can have conversations based on real data to help improve the health, effectiveness, and overall success of their team."
With Project Explorer, both engineering managers and independent contributor (IC) developers can benefit from the available information.
"Bringing together the multiple data sources is really valuable. I have not seen the connection between PRs and Jira yet so that's really helpful data," said Nitin Bhandari, a principal engineering manager at Zipwhip.
Project Explorer for Managers
Managers can reduce execution risk by seeing if unplanned work is dominating a sprint, and how work is distributed on the team to avoid risks associated with knowledge silos. The new dashboard dives into details to help managers better understand pull request activity, Jira activity not tied to an epic, volume of bugs, and other work needed. With Project Explorer, managers can quickly gain knowledge about the project, including:
- Team members involved in projects in a given sprint and what those projects are so they can identify opportunities for load balancing
- Planned vs. unplanned tasks for better predictability
- Activity levels on projects for a chosen time frame
- A view of Jira and PR data all in one place
- Project health measurements such as bugs vs. feature work
Project Explorer for IC developers
Engineers can track and view both past and current projects as well as understand collaboration pattern data to ask for help when needed. The new Project Explorer insights can also determine who is providing support or might be available to help. Developers can use Project Explorer to see helpful data including:
- Current, active, and past projects
- Bandwidth issues during each sprint
- Collaborators on epics
Project Explorer is generally available with Uplevel software. For more information, visit our website at http://www.uplevelteam.com.
About Uplevel
Uplevel is your engineering effectiveness platform that leverages machine learning and organizational science to enable behavior change. Software engineers and managers get insights and alerts integrated into their daily workflow based on best practices and a superset of data from tools such as calendar, code repository, project management, and messaging. We believe that data-driven work cultures foster the most innovative teams. With Uplevel, engineers and managers are empowered with individual and team data so they can detect execution risks, protect time for what matters, and elevate their team — so everyone can focus on their best work. Uplevel is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Learn more at http://www.uplevelteam.com.
Maggie Habib
mPR, Inc. for Uplevel
Maggie Habib, mPR, +1 310.916.6934, maggie@mpublicrelations.com
