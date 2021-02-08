BOSTON, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UpperEdge, an independent third-party advisory company that empowers organizations to get the most value from their IT supplier relationships, launched its latest white paper on SAP Indirect Access and Digital Access.
The white paper, entitled "SAP Indirect/Digital Access and Its Threat to Your Business," provides examples of what SAP considers Indirect Access and Digital Access use, an overview of the challenges of the Digital Access model and Digital Access Adoption Program (DAAP), a comparison of the Indirect Access and Digital Access models, and steps for taking an SAP audit head on.
"SAP's vague definition of 'use' makes avoiding out-of-compliance fees a challenge. Indirect Access is an issue that companies simply cannot afford to ignore as it can expose both old and new SAP customers to substantial incremental fees," said Len Riley, SAP Practice Leader at UpperEdge.
Indirect Access violations can occur when a user or third-party application creates, manipulates, or views data in the SAP systems via an interface between a third-party application and SAP. Unfortunately, the lack of clarity around SAP's definition of "use" makes preventing and avoiding out-of-compliance fees a challenge.
"Though SAP touted the Digital Access model as a more transparent and predictable alternative to the Indirect Access model, it too has its challenges and, in some cases, customers are better served remaining on the Indirect Access model," Riley added.
This white paper provides:
- Examples of what SAP considers use by way of Indirect Access and Digital Access
- A deep dive into the key challenges of the Digital Access model and the Digital Access Adoption Program (DAAP)
- A side-by-side comparison of the Indirect Access and Digital Access models to help you determine the best model for your specific situation
- How to take an SAP audit head on
To download a complimentary copy of the whitepaper, click https://upperedge.com/knowledge-center/documents/white-paper/sap-indirect-access/.
