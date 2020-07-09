NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform, has announced that it has been selected as a partner of choice for UPS's (NYSE: UPS) Customer Technology Program (CTP), enabling thousands of small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) access to advanced solutions for ratings and reviews, visual user-generated content marketing and customer insights. Yotpo enables advocacy and a better customer experience, which helps accelerate growth and builds customer lifetime value.
With Yotpo's eCommerce Marketing platform, qualifying UPS SMB customers can select from a suite of marketing technology solutions to build trust and loyalty across digital channels. The UPS CTP program provides Yotpo and other eCommerce offerings at a discount, allowing SMBs to better compete with larger, well-funded eCommerce brands and merchants. In addition to tools to bolster traffic acquisition and strengthen customer lifetime value, Yotpo's customers can leverage the best prices UPS offers for shipping services, including UPS Small Businesses Discount Shipping Rates & Exclusive Deals.
"This exciting relationship with Yotpo offers the marketing and shipping tools that SMB customers need to quickly, cost-effectively and smartly propel their operations forward," said Michele Peters, senior manager of UPS Global eCommerce marketing. "UPS works diligently to give businesses of all sizes the choice, control and convenience required to compete in every level of today's rapidly changing and increasingly competitive landscape."
Yotpo, which was founded in 2011 and now provides eCommerce marketing technology to more than 9,000 direct-to-consumer brands, is the latest business to join the UPS Customer Technology Program. The UPS offering helps pre-screened, qualified SMBs purchase hardware, software, peripherals and packaging solutions at a discount from technology vendors that also work with UPS. This helps SMBs that are UPS customers better compete by growing revenue, introducing efficiencies and reducing costs.
"Being recognized as a UPS Customer Technology Program partner takes our relationship and ability to serve eCommerce brands and merchants to a higher level," said Tomer Tagrin, co-founder and CEO of Yotpo. "As a premier shipping provider, UPS has been working closely with Yotpo and our customers for years and we see this partnership as an opportunity to move the industry forward through deeper collaboration and the development of exceptional shopper experiences from purchase to delivery."
Yotpo joins more than 35 other vendors in Atlanta-based UPS's Customer Technology Program, which, since its 2003 inception, has helped small and medium-sized customers better compete by growing revenue, integrating technology, introducing efficiencies and reducing costs. To learn more about the Yotpo discount benefit for UPS customers, please sign up here.
