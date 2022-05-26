Upsite will host four webinars with industry-renowned professionals to advocate the science behind and benefits of data center airflow management and cooling optimization.
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upsite Technologies, the global leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization solutions, today announced that it will be hosting its 7th annual Airflow Management Awareness Month.
In an effort to increase awareness of the benefits of proper data center airflow management, Upsite Technologies declared June as Airflow Management Awareness Month in 2015. Each year's events, which have consisted of four educational webinars, have received overwhelming support from the industry. This year, Upsite has once again tapped some of the industry's biggest names to participate in the webinar series and to provide education on topics surrounding data center operations and cooling optimization, and how they can contribute to highly efficient facilities. Below is the complete line-up of webinars that Upsite will be hosting during this year's Airflow Management Awareness Month:
Data Center Containment Best Practices: Key Considerations to Maximize ROI
Presenter: Lars Strong, P.E., Senior Engineer and Company Science Officer, Upsite Technologies
Date: Tuesday, June 7
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Can Optimize Data Center Performance
Presenters: Lars Strong, P.E. and Tracy Collins, Vice President of Sales, Americas, EkkoSense
Date: Tuesday, June 14
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
How Modernization and New Digital Demands Have Impacted (and Changed) The Data Center
Presenter: Bill Kleyman, Executive Vice President of Digital Solutions, Switch
Date: Tuesday, June 21
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
Data Center Risk Management: The Importance of Mitigating Risk to Maximize Resiliency
Presenter: Mark Acton, Independent Consultant, Non Executive Director, EkkoSense
Date: Tuesday, June 28
Time: 11:00 AM EDT / 8:00 AM PDT
"The proper implementation of airflow management solutions and cooling optimization best practices have a dramatic and long-lasting effect on data center energy usage," said Lars Strong. "I am excited to once again be joined this year by other prominent industry professionals to promote the importance of airflow management and help educate the industry on the associated economic and environmental benefits," Strong added.
The four webinars are free for anyone to attend. You can register for each one by visiting Upsite's official Airflow Management Awareness Month page.
About Upsite Technologies
Upsite Technologies® is the industry leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization. Upsite provides a full suite of products and services designed to optimize data center cooling systems, allowing managers to maximize cooling capacity while reducing energy costs. Upsite distributes its award-winning line of services and products, including KoldLok®, HotLok®, and AisleLok®, through leading channel partners in the data center industry throughout the United States, LATAM, EMEA, and APAC regions.
Upsite Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2001 by Ken Brill, creator of the Uptime Institute, and in 2018, was acquired by Aquila, Inc., an employee-owned technology firm with over 35 years of experience in IT related services. The company is since officially Upsite Technologies, a division of Aquila.
