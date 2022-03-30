Upsite showcases AisleLok® Rigid Containment; an innovative full containment solution that can be assembled with a single hand tool and installed magnetically
AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upsite Technologies, the global leader in data center airflow management and cooling optimization solutions, unveiled a new line of containment this week at AFCOM's Data Center World Global Conference.
The new containment line, named AisleLok Rigid Containment, offers data center operators an innovative containment solution that can be easily assembled, installed, and reconfigured as the data center room evolves. At launch, AisleLok Rigid Containment will be comprised of the Rack Top Ceiling, Rack Top Chimney, Swing Doors, and Cooling Unit Extension, offering a complete suite of full containment solutions to effectively address aisle airflow management at the highest level.
"We are excited to bring this innovative full containment offering to the market and to add to our existing portfolio of containment solutions," said Lars Strong, Senior Engineer and Company Science Officer of Upsite Technologies. "We methodically designed each rigid containment solution to offer the efficiency benefits of full containment, while offering the ease of installation and scalability that the industry has admired of our modular containment solution," Strong added.
AisleLok Rigid Containment solutions will feature made-to-order extrusions and panels that can be easily assembled onsite with a single hand tool. The tool, a simple T30 Torx driver, engages a cam locking system located inside the aluminum 40mm frame extrusions to easily lock conjoining pieces together. Each solution also features a unique magnetically attached installation method, in addition to a traditional mechanically attached option.
The extrusion pieces are available in either clear anodized or black anodized aluminum, while the panels will be available in clear polycarbonate, twin-wall polycarbonate, or aluminum composite material (ACM) in either black or white.
Upsite Technologies is exhibiting AisleLok Rigid Containment this week at Data Center World in Austin, Texas. Stop by their booth (#616) to learn more about the solution or visit their website.
