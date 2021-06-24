NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired PacTech Partners, a network and communications consulting firm serving large enterprises. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
UPSTACK's acquisition of PacTech is part of the company's strategy to accelerate the growth of its ground-breaking platform, which combines the industry's leading advisors with advanced technology, support resources and data.
UPSTACK also announced in April an initial $50 million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, which will enable the company to continue to scale its platform through technology expansion and partner acquisitions.
As part of the deal, PacTech owner Chris Wright will join UPSTACK as a Partner and true equity stakeholder in one of the industry's most innovative companies. He also will serve as an Advisor to business customers that are sourcing cloud, data center, network connectivity and unified communications through the UPSTACK platform.
"We're excited to welcome Chris to the UPSTACK family," said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. "Chris built PacTech into one of the fastest-growing technology agencies in only six years. This achievement is even more impressive, considering he pivoted to tech from a career in finance. I'm confident that his tenacity backed by the UPSTACK platform will be unstoppable."
In 2014, Wright was recruited away from a 13-year career in finance to become an agent. The career change was a big bet, but he won big, selling more than six figures in MRR in year one by targeting large businesses. "I knew that no matter how big the company, I had the resources to develop the solution my client needed," said Wright. "So, I would go after the largest companies in the world, not fearing that they're going to have a question that I wouldn't be able to answer."
Wright's game plan to leverage relationships within large organizations to sell multiple services across multiple lines of business continued to pay off, and he began looking toward the future.
Wright was introduced to UPSTACK and their approach to partnership stood apart from the rest. "I just felt Chris Trapp had not only the knowledge and connections to take UPSTACK to the next level, but also the technology," Wright said. "I wanted to be part of something that was going to revolutionize or upend the current way of doing things in our space."
About PacTech Partners
Founded in 2014, PacTech is a Southern California-based vendor-neutral network and communications consulting firm advising large enterprises. The company specializes in strategically sourcing network connectivity, unified communications, security and other critical services for multilocation enterprises. Market-leading companies in industries such as finance, marketing and fashion trust their vital infrastructure and applications engineering and vendor selection to PacTech.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
