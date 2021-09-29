NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the architecture and sourcing experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that it has acquired Legacy Solutions, a telecommunications consulting firm specializing in forensic telecom expense audits and vendor management. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
UPSTACK's acquisition of Chicago-based Legacy Solutions is part of the company's strategy to accelerate the growth of its industry-transforming platform, which combines the industry's leading internet infrastructure advisors with proprietary software and support resources.
UPSTACK's growth strategy is supported by a $50 million equity investment from Berkshire Partners, announced in April, which will enable the company to continue to scale its platform through technology expansion and partner acquisitions.
As part of the investment, Legacy Solutions co-founders Michael Sanders and Lauren Sanders, a father-daughter team, will join UPSTACK as Partners and true equity stakeholders. They also will serve as advisors to business customers that are sourcing data center, colocation, cloud, network connectivity and other technology solutions through the UPSTACK platform.
"We are excited to welcome Michael and Lauren Sanders of Legacy Solutions to the UPSTACK family," said Christopher Trapp, CEO of UPSTACK. "This father-daughter team has turned telecom expense auditing into trusted telecom consulting and management relationships. We hope to build on that legacy with even greater success."
Michael Sanders joined the newly competitive telecom industry in 1984, enjoying a 19-year sales career with companies such as Ohio Bell, BellSouth, Ameritech and AT&T. In 2003, he formed Legacy Solutions to explore the then-emerging opportunity in VoIP communications as an agent for master agency MicroCorp.
To gain credibility with large enterprises, Sanders expanded the company's focus to include telecom expense auditing, finding savings for companies before earning their trust for sourcing network providers. The approach also includes return on investment (ROI) and total cost of ownership (TCO) evaluations for emerging technologies and has driven Legacy Solutions' growth over nearly two decades. In 2018, Lauren Sanders joined the company as a subagent to learn the business and ensure a succession plan.
Legacy Solutions' long-term success and unique business model recently caught the attention of potential buyers. While at first, Michael Sanders dismissed the calls, concerns about supporting customers and subagents long term prompted him to hear them out. While some suitors only wanted Legacy Solutions' monthly recurring revenue, UPSTACK sought a true partnership.
"UPSTACK's philosophy resonated with me; they want to grow together and share success with their advisors," said Michael Sanders. "They were also excited to welcome Lauren into the team to support my succession plan."
In addition, Michael Sanders finds himself once again at the beginning of a new market opportunity. "The UPSTACK entrepreneurial spirit is invigorating and exciting," he said. "It's disruptive but will prove beneficial as the channel needs to evolve."
About Legacy Solutions
Legacy Solutions empowers enterprises to make smarter telecommunications decisions. The company was founded in 2003 to provide technical and financial justification support for enterprises' most complex telecommunications issues. Today, the company uses proven, collaborative processes and resources to deliver a comprehensive suite of professional services that address the challenges enterprises face in securing optimal cost-management practices when bridging the gap between legacy infrastructure and emerging technology services. Our team has a deep background in leading verticals, including banking, retail, health care and government. We bring insights to solve the most complex technology requirements and tailor solutions for each enterprise's specific needs. For more information, visit https://legacy-solutions.net/.
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity, IoT and more. For more information, visit us at http://www.upstack.com.
