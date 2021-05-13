NEW YORK, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a profitable, fast-growing platform that transforms the buying experience for businesses seeking cloud and internet infrastructure solutions, announced today that telecom and IT channel veteran Paula McKinnon has joined the company as Vice President of Vendor Relations.
In her new role, McKinnon will oversee UPSTACK's relationships with hundreds of technology services vendors directly and through master agent distributors. She will lead UPSTACK's vendor management strategy, including recruiting, negotiating contracts and onboarding service providers to the UPSTACK technology platform.
UPSTACK, which is backed by an initial $50 million investment from Berkshire Partners, delivers a ground-breaking platform that pairs the industry's leading technology advisors and a data-driven application to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes.
"We're thrilled to welcome Paula to the UPSTACK team," said Christopher Trapp, CEO at UPSTACK. "Paula's track record for success and her extensive connections and years of experience managing vendor relationships will help us build a vendor portfolio spanning the tech stack – from colo and network to UCaaS and security – that's second to none."
McKinnon joins UPSTACK after 10 years with master agency Telarus, where she built the vendor relations program and served most recently as Vice President of Supplier Management. Previously, she held roles as Director of Supplier Management, Supplier Manager and Post-sales Support Manager for the company.
"I'm excited to join an organization that is transforming the industry by rethinking both the telecom agency model and the technology buying experience for their business customers," said McKinnon. "I'm eager to leverage my experience, relationships and expertise to bring new service providers to the UPSTACK platform and coordinate closely with our master agents to ensure our joint partners and their business clients are well served."
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way cloud and internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. The company uses advanced technology to enable an extensive team of cloud infrastructure advisors to offer customized solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at https://upstack.com/.
