NEW YORK, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UPSTACK, a fast-growing platform that transforms the way businesses design and select internet infrastructure solutions, announced today a strategic partnership with Wyoming Hyperscale White Box LLC, builders of the most advanced sustainable data center in the United States.
With this partnership, UPSTACK advisors and customers will have early access to secure space in Wyoming Hyperscale's ground-breaking data center cluster, located on 58 acres on the north ridgeline of Aspen Mountain, 11 miles southeast of Evanston, Wyo. The facility is under construction and expected to begin commissioning in the fourth quarter of 2022.
"We've tapped the industry's pre-eminent experts in every field to help us realize our goal to create the most sustainable high-density data center," said Trenton Thornock, Founder and Managing Member of Wyoming Hyperscale. "We chose UPSTACK as our strategic partner because of their advisors' vast data center expertise and unmatched reputations for delivering trusted guidance to data center solution decision makers."
Wyoming Hyperscale is located on a small parcel of extensive land holdings owned by the Thornock family. The tract is uniquely situated in a cool climate in the center of the country atop diverse fiber-optic long-haul network connections and adjacent to solar, wind and future advanced nuclear power plants as well as diverse natural gas storage and multiple high-pressure gas transmission lines.
In addition, the company has invested in sustainable technologies and techniques, including:
- Using liquid immersion cooling from Submer to reduce power consumption by 50 percent, increase cooling power efficiency by 95 percent and consume no water
- Powering facilities direct from wind farm generation switchgear
- Harvesting compute heat for use by a neighboring indoor farm owned and operated by the Thornock family
- Installing nickel-zinc battery-based uninterruptible power supplies (UPS) for backup energy storage
"Simply put, Wyoming Hyperscale's approach to data centers hasn't been done before. The amount of computing power in a smaller footprint is simply amazing," said James Caulfield, Partner and Managing Director at UPSTACK. "We're excited to introduce customers to the data center of the future – today – while also benefiting the environment and helping businesses execute against their corporate ESG initiatives."
Wyoming Hyperscale offers data center clients:
- 80kW average rack density, 100kW maximum rack density
- N+1 UPS redundancy
- 10MW vaults available for retail and wholesale implementation
- Dedicated on-site substation with 120MW design capacity
- Remote hands
- 24/7 security
- Implementation solutions
- Multicarrier Internet backbone connectivity on five diverse laterals
Companies interested in leasing space at Wyoming Hyperscale can learn more at UPSTACK-WHWB or contact UPSTACK at brian.fagan@upstack.com.
About Wyoming Hyperscale White Box LLC
Wyoming Hyperscale White Box LLC is Reinventing the Data CenterSM. Formed in 2020 by sixth-generation cattle ranchers, the company seeks to sustainably satisfy the accelerating demand for hyperscale data center capacity. To achieve its goals, Wyoming Hyperscale is turning conventional models upside-down and building ultra-green, liquid-cooled, next-generation data centers with an unprecedented density of 80-100kW per rack. With its Aspen Mountain Hyperscale Data Center Project, located southeast of Evanston, Wyo., the company is pioneering patented and patent-pending technologies that eliminate waste, consume fewer resources and cost significantly less to build and operate. Wyoming Hyperscale is actively seeking socially conscious organizations to lease space in the Aspen Mountain Data Center, which is planned to open by the end of 2022. For more information, visit https://wyominghyperscalewhitebox.com
About UPSTACK
Launched in 2017 in New York, N.Y., UPSTACK is transforming the way internet infrastructure is sourced and sold. Through a powerful combination of the industry's leading advisors, advanced technology, and dedicated customer support resources—UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, business buyers streamline IT procurement by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology services from hundreds of proven providers along with the professional guidance to identify and evaluate the best solutions. UPSTACK's service portfolio includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at upstack.com.
