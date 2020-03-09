CHICAGO, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Uptake and Flexco have partnered to launch Flexco Elevate™ Belt Conveyor Intelligence™, a real-time belt cleaner monitoring system that harnesses the power of predictive analytics to remotely gather critical insights that optimize belt conveyor productivity and heighten operational efficiencies.
Flexco Elevate™ allows for the remote monitoring of belt cleaners via a wireless platform. Data collected from belt cleaners is transferred into insights, delivered to an intuitive cloud-based dashboard. The easy-to-use platform is designed to simplify and accelerate belt maintenance using its powerful, data-driven engine.
"Uptake is providing data analytics that run on both the Edge and in the Cloud to surface insights to the Flexco Elevate™ platform," says Kathy Nardiello, Strategic Account Manager at Uptake. "Through our partnership, we are not only able help digitize the Mining industry, but make the frontline operations more productive."
The insights pipeline begins by installing a Flexco Elevate i3 Device to the end of each Flexco belt cleaner where cutting-edge analytics are immediately aggregated and processed by Uptake. The information is then wirelessly transferred to the Flexco Elevate Dashboard where operations have immediate, remote access to action-oriented insights and service information for all of the Flexco cleaners throughout the operation.
Flexco Elevate™ fundamentally alters the way operations are run and the solution's multi-faceted benefits streamline internal processes. They include:
- Increased Productivity: The Elevate solution makes it easy to manage belt cleaner service.
- ROI from Day One: Data insights are immediately transferred to the dashboard so operations realize operational efficiency from day one.
- Improved Safety: The Flexco Elevate solution reduces the need for dangerous physical inspections along beltlines.
- Asset Management: Digital mapping of installed Flexco cleaners provides visibility of assets for more efficient resource planning.
- No Guesswork: The operations team knows exactly what, when, and where service is needed.
- Leverages Existing Assets: The Elevate Platform works with existing Flexco belt cleaners – no additional investment in cleaners is required.
- Remarkably Easy: Installation and activation in as little as five minutes for a user-friendly experience.
"As an industrial AI and IoT data science leader, Uptake has been a crucial partner to bring our newest Flexco Elevate™ product to life," says Chip Winiarski, Vice President of Marketing at Flexco. "Both of our companies are proud to be revolutionizing the space and decreasing day-to-day headaches experienced by operators."
To learn more, visit FlexcoElevate.com. You can also speak with Flexco at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 from March 10 – 14 in Las Vegas at Booth C32314.
ABOUT UPTAKE
Uptake is the intelligence system for industrial assets. Providing an AI-driven asset management solution that bridges the gap between industrial assets and front-line workers, Uptake gives all departments—including maintenance, operations, finance and sales—a single, shared view of every asset in an operation. With the power of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI), Uptake helps customers monitor and increase the availability of assets, improve asset reliability, and streamline operations. Recognized for leadership in industrial IoT (IIoT) by the World Economic Forum, CNBC and Forbes, Uptake is headquartered in Chicago with presence in Canada, South American, Europe and Australia. To stay up-to-date on what we're doing, visit us at www.uptake.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
ABOUT FLEXCO
Flexco provides the world's belt conveyors with efficient, safe products, services, and solutions for splicing, belt cleaning, belt tracking, spillage, and slippage. The company is based in Downers Grove, Illinois and operates subsidiaries in Australia, Chile, China, England, Germany, India, Mexico, Singapore, and South Africa. Flexco markets its broad line of products through a worldwide network of distributors.
