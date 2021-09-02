EDEN PRARIE, Minn., Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal, the nation's leading provider of legal technology and legal marketing, today announced that it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for an astonishing eight consecutive years.
The Inc. 5000 list is considered the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing companies, with previous members including Microsoft, LinkedIn, and Dell.
Privately held and self-funded, Uptime Legal has seen growth across all three of its core business segments, including Uptime Practice, it's cloud platform for law firms, JurisPage, the company's law firm marketing agency, and LexWorkplace, it's up-and-coming cloud-based document management product.
Uptime Legal has also established itself as an authority in the legal technology space with the publishing of its first annual 2021 Legal Technology Report.
"Our entire team is proud and humbled to be recognized among America's fastest-growing companies," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's founder and CEO. "We're committed to our mission of supporting law firms and important work that they do. To do that, we must constantly evolve, innovate and forge ahead as a new kind of legal tech company. Stick around–we're just getting started."
About Inc. and the Inc. 5000 List
Inc. is a publication and online community that follows and supports America's best and brightest private companies.
The 2021 Inc. 5000 list ranks America's fastest-growing companies, ranked according to revenue growth when comparing 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent.
About Uptime Legal
Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past eight consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America's leading provider of legal technology services.
