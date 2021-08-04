EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal Systems, a leading provider of technology and cloud services to law firms, today announced its partnership with Clio, a leading provider of law practice management software.
Uptime Legal has been providing cloud and practice management solutions to hundreds of law firms for over a decade. Now, with this new partnership, Uptime Legal has the ability and the expertise to guide law firms looking for a flexible, natively-cloud practice management platform.
In doing so, Uptime Legal can provide law firms across the country with a complete Law Office in the Cloud™, including all essential practice management and technology services that today's modern law firm requires.
"We're very excited about our partnership with Clio," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's CEO. "We share Clio's vision of building a complete Operating System for law firms. Clio's practice management platform perfectly complements Uptime Legal's existing lineup of essential cloud services for law firms."
"Our partnership with Uptime Legal supports Clio's vision in delivering cloud-based and client-centered experiences to our customers," said Jeff Porter, General Manager Mid-Market and Partnerships. "Together Uptime Legal and Clio will continue to enable legal professionals to deliver meaningful work to their clients."
About Uptime Practice™
Uptime Practice is a suite of essential cloud and practice management services, implemented, managed and supported by Uptime Legal. The Uptime Practice family of products include cloud-based virtual desktops, cloud storage, Office 365 and IT support for law firms.
About Uptime Legal
Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past seven consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America's leading provider of legal technology services.
About Clio
Clio is transforming the legal experience for all through cloud-based and client-centered legal technology. Clio has become a company to watch on a global scale after securing a CA$6M Series B investment in 2012 by German-based Acton Capital, a CA$20M Series C investment in 2014 by Bessemer Venture Partners and one of the largest investments in legaltech and Canadian history in 2019 with a US$250M Series D funding round led by TCV and JMI Equity. In 2021, Clio made history again by becoming the first legal practice management unicorn globally with a US$110M Series E investment led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and OMERS Growth Equity. Learn more at clio.com.
Media Contact:
Chloe Phillips, PR and Social Media Specialist
1-800-347-8314 | chloe.phillips@clio.com
SOURCE Uptime Legal Systems