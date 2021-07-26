EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Uptime Legal Systems, a leading provider of technology and cloud services to law firms, today announced its partnership with LEAP Legal Software, a leading provider of law firm practice management software with more than 45,000 users worldwide.
LEAP and LexisNexis® began a joint venture in June 2019, named PCLaw | Time Matters™. Uptime Legal has long been a partner with PCLaw® and Time Matters® and continues to provide cloud platforms for these products. Uptime's new alliance with LEAP expands the scope of legal technology options for law firms across North America.
With this new partnership, Uptime Legal has the ability and the expertise to guide law firms looking for a robust, natively-cloud practice management platform. In doing so, Uptime Legal can provide law firms across the country with a complete Law Office in the Cloud™, including all essential practice management and technology services that today's modern law firm requires.
"We're very excited about our partnership with LEAP," said Dennis Dimka, Uptime Legal's CEO. "As the trusted advisor to hundreds of law firms, we have a mandate to continue to evolve our portfolio of products and services. LEAP's practice management platform will prove an excellent solution for many firms within our audience."
Peter Baverstock, LEAP US CEO, adds, "Uptime Legal dedicates their efforts to support law firms across the U.S. We feel the LEAP and Uptime partnership is a unique benefit for law firms. LEAP is everything you need to run a practice, and Uptime Legal provides support every step of the way."
About Uptime Practice™
Uptime Practice is a suite of essential cloud and practice management services, implemented, managed and supported by Uptime Legal. The Uptime Practice family of products include cloud-based virtual desktops, cloud storage, Office 365 and IT support for law firms.
About Uptime Legal
Uptime Legal Systems helps law firms manage and grow their practice by delivering world-class cloud, legal technology, and marketing services. Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company for the past seven consecutive years: Uptime Legal is North America's leading provider of legal technology services.
About LEAP Legal Software
LEAP Legal Software is true-cloud practice management software that provides attorneys with everything they need to run a law firm. LEAP combines case management, document automation, instant time recording, billing, trust accounting, and a mobile app into one comprehensive solution accessible on all devices for one price.
