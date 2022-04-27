Upwing Energy will introduce its new comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service boosting production and recoverability in conventional gas wells at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).
CERRITOS, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Upwing Energy will introduce its new comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service boosting production and recoverability in conventional gas wells at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC).
"We are establishing ourselves as a comprehensive net-zero carbon emission natural gas service provider for well operators," said Herman Artinian, President and CEO of Upwing Energy. "End2End is exactly what it sounds like. We take on the responsibility of all aspects of producing natural gas from your well, from initial analysis and predictions all the way through to operation and monitoring."
The E2E technical solution is based on Upwing's patented Subsurface Compression System™ (SCS), which is the only downhole turbomachinery that can maximize gas and condensate production, recoverable reserves, gas-in-place recovery efficiency and liquid unloading at the same time.
Upwing's E2E service starts with an analysis and prediction phase using its Enhanced Production Simulator™ (EPS) that uses analytical models to evaluate the well's response to subsurface compression and topside constraints to predict production dynamics and reservoir response. Using this data, Upwing will then take the lead in developing detailed plans for configuration, safety and all other required planning and will oversee all aspects of the deployment and startup. Once installed, Upwing's remote communication and control system will monitor 24x7 real-time data from the SCS to ensure the equipment and well integrity are not compromised and enable Upwing to make changes in the SCS to optimize production remotely.
"Our vision is to become our clients' single point of contact for increasing their gas production and reserves through subsurface compression. Our full-service End2End model eliminates the ambiguities and disputes that can take place between equipment suppliers and operators regarding deployment, performance, maintenance and data management."
OTC attendees are invited to visit Upwing Energy in Booth #2280 to learn more about this revolutionary approach to managing the complete process of specifying, installing and operating new-generation subsurface technology.
About Upwing Energy
- Upwing Energy, Inc. ("Upwing"), headquartered in Cerritos, Calif., provides the first of its kind comprehensive net-zero carbon emission natural gas service enabled by subsurface compression. The company is committed to maintaining its carbon neutral certification and is an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, which is a recognized leader in high-speed rotating systems for a wide variety of industries. For more information, please visit http://www.upwingenergy.com.
