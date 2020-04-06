ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban Armor Gear (UAG), creator of lightweight mobile device cases, is proud to announce the launch of the Outback series, a new line of biodegradable rugged case protection.
Known for offering the best available protection for mobile devices, UAG has applied their proven design approach while also thinking to the future. The Outback series provides an ergonomic design with a premium hand-feel that puts tough, responsible protection at the forefront - providing the rugged reliability you can count on to protect your device.
With value beyond protection, the brand is taking steps to push forward to inspire awareness and influence change towards a more sustainable future. In addition to the Outback series being 100% compostable bioplastic, UAG has also improved the Outback series packaging using zero plastic and 100% recyclable materials.
"We are so excited to explore new territory with this category; we care about our environment and the kind of impact that we make as individuals, so this seemed like a natural step for us," said Leeda Duong, Product Marketing, UAG. "Our goal is to make incremental changes that will help us drive out solutions towards sustainability—this initiative is only the beginning."
To learn more about the newest series visit: www.urbanarmorgear.com/bio
Outback Series Colorways: Black, Lilac & Olive
Compatible Apple Devices: iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max
Compatible Samsung Devices: S20, S20 Plus
Price: $39.95
Features:
- 100% Compostable bio-plastic
- Ultra-thin, ergonomic design
- Soft-touch & easy hand-feel
- Raised camera bevel for additional protection
- Drop tested to MIL-STD 810G
About Urban Armor Gear: Inspired by adrenaline-fueled outdoor adventures throughout Southern California, Urban Armor Gear (UAG) delivers mobile accessories and cases developed to survive rugged terrains while protecting your tech throughout any journey. Urban Armor Gear's innovative and lightweight yet durable designs constantly evolve to provide urban adventurers and global thrill seekers high-quality accessories to preserve the latest tech gear on the market, with the reassurance that their UAG mobile cases will perform in all extremes. Our badge of honor stands behind every single UAG product, receiving a military-grade certification for protection against shock by enduring rigorous laboratory drop-testing.
Visit: urbanarmorgear.com or www.instagram.com/urbanarmorgear for more information.