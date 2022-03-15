BERKELEY, Calif., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- UrbanFootprint, the world's first urban intelligence platform, has been named to Fast Company's annual list of World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022. The company earned the #4 spot in the Data Science category, marking the second consecutive year UrbanFootprint has been named to the accomplished list. UrbanFootprint was recognized for its unique dynamic data tools that provide critical intelligence to help government agencies and frontline organizations better target relief efforts.
Deepening social inequities and the profound, disparate impacts of the COVID-19 crisis have laid bare the inadequacy of current systems to provide decision makers with the clear and honest information they need to drive effective and equitable decisions. To close this gap, UrbanFootprint launched two tools – Eviction Risk Insights (ERI) and Food Security Insights (FSI) – the first-ever dynamic data tools to track the scale and distribution of the evolving food insecurity and eviction crises across the country.
"Massive relief and age-old government programs need to be reimagined to build resilience back into our communities and solve hunger, homelessness and health disparities," said Joe DiStefano, CEO & Co-Founder of UrbanFootprint. "With our growing suite of data-driven tools, like Eviction Risk Insights and Food Security Insights, UrbanFootprint is helping to build lasting capacity at the state and local levels within both public and nonprofit sectors, and set a new national standard for relevant, equitable, and data-driven resource distribution and decision making."
With FSI and ERI, UrbanFootprint, applies cutting-edge data science and machine learning technology, which have catapulted other major sectors of the global economy, into relief policy and planning for the very first time. Both ERI and FSI dynamically unify, analyze and map previously isolated datasets—including key demographic variables—for any area in the U.S., providing data-driven insights on a biweekly basis that empower government agencies and community based organizations to assess risk and resilience, distribute resources to where they're needed most and ultimately design more effective and equitable policy. UrbanFootprint also has capabilities across the energy, finance, real estate and urban planning sectors.
"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.
This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole – ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories. Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process. The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year.
About UrbanFootprint
UrbanFootprint is the world's first urban intelligence platform — a comprehensive urban, climate, and community resilience data system that serves mission-critical insights to the institutions that are rebuilding, financing, and insuring the world's physical and social infrastructure. UrbanFootprint's data and web-based geospatial software unifies previously siloed climate, environmental, urban, and socio-economic data and helps governments, utilities, financial institutions, and urban planners answer fundamental resource questions — where to invest, where to deploy resources, and where to optimize for risk, return, resilience, and community. Visit: https://urbanfootprint.com/
ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at http://www.fastcompany.com.
Media Contact
Molly Hendrickson, UrbanFootprint, +1 5104182511, urbanfootprint@berlinrosen.com
SOURCE UrbanFootprint