HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and Allterco Robotics, one of the fastest growing, global IoT (Internet of Things) brands, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart residential and commercial automation technology.
Starting immediately, URC and Allterco Robotics US's flagship brand Shelly have created the first full-line integration with Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and Shelly's powerful WIFI connected product lines. This full integration includes major home and office automation areas: Lighting, Climate, Energy Management/Electrical, Shades/Drapes and Mechanical Operation for elements like doors and windows.
The integration is based on MQTT which provided secure and stable communication between IoT system elements. MQTT is a standard messaging protocol for IoT. It is designed as an extremely lightweight publishing/subscribe messaging transport that is ideal for connecting remote devices with a small code footprint and minimal network bandwidth. MQTT ensures that Total Control has no delay communicating with Shelly products, even battery powered devices. Total Control users can easily understand the status of Shelly products, even battery powered devices, through this stable technology.
Combining the power of systems and devices creates and new age of smart home and office automation for URC's dealer community and end users. Key benefits include:
- Simplified Automation Programming – Fast, easy programming using Shelly products and Total Control devices and operating system.
- Multi-System Integrations – As part of URC's Unified Modules, automate multiple platforms such as Lighting, Climate, Energy Management/Electrical, Shades/Drapes and more.
- Create Robust Scenes – With professional programming, launch Scenes that create the perfect environment. Examples include a "Good Morning" or "Goodnight" Scenes that adjust climate, lighting, shades/drapes, energy monitoring and other connected home devices.
- Voice/Hands-Free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home allow two-way communication with simple operation.
- Control from Anywhere – Control your home or office from any room or, using geofencing, with URC controllers and mobile app
- Energy Efficiency – Understand your energy usage and ways to reduce costs.
"We are thrilled to partner with URC for full-line integration with Total Control! We are committed to working with the best in the industry to provide open, innovative, and secure solutions for the residential and commercial users. URC's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is second to none," stated Svetlin Todorov, CEO of Allterco Robotics US.
"This full integration across the Shelly product line is a first in the industry and makes smart home or office automation faster and easier for our dealers and peace-of-mind for end users, stated Lars Granoe, URC's Vice President of Product." He continued, "this partnership with Shelly includes current and future products and makes set-up and programming seamless."
With this new integration platform, URC and Allterco Robotics are planning more integrations to ensure unique, innovative, customized experiences for end-users.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
ABOUT ALLTERCO ROBOTICS US
Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Allterco Robotics US brings the company's line of award-winning Shelly smart home products to North America. Fully compatible with every major smart home platform and built on open-source software, Shelly products provide customers with countless ways to make their homes more intelligent. Known for their unique combination of high quality, small size, and low cost, Shelly's suite of proven smart relays, plugs, and sensors deliver the smart home innovations customers need to make life easier and more comfortable. For more information or to shop the entire line of Shelly US products visit http://shelly.cloud/.
