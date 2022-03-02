HARRISON, N.Y., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, today announced a collaboration with Carrier, a leader in home comfort solutions, bringing the Infinity® system into a new phase of smart residential and commercial automation technology. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.
The collaboration allows Carrier customers to control their Infinity®, Bryant Evolution™, Connex™ and ICP ION™ systems on-site and remotely with Total Control®, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform. The technology is available now.
"Carrier is committed to delivering a best-in-class customer experience," said Todd Nolte, Managing Director, Replacement Components & Product Management, Residential HVAC, Carrier. "We are excited to collaborate with URC to jointly put control at the fingertips of homeowners."
"Delivering next generation, unified experiences for homeowners and simplified deployments for our dealers are the strategic imperatives behind this integration with Carrier," stated Lars Granoe, URC's Vice President Product Development. "It adds to our industry-leading integration portfolio enabling broad, simplified automation."
Combining the power of systems and devices creates a new age of smart home control for URC's customers. Key benefits include:
- Simplified Automation Programming – Fast, easy, professional programming through URC's home automation dealer community.
- Remote Access and Control – Convenient control through the URC user interfaces or the Total Control app.
- Unified, Seamless Integration – As part of URC's Unified Modules, simply automate multiple climate zones along with other smart categories like lighting, security, audio, video and more.
- Create Robust Scenes – With professional programming, launch scenes that create the perfect environment. Examples include "Good Morning" or "Goodnight" scenes that adjust climate, lighting, shades/drapes and energy monitoring.
- Voice/Hands-Free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home allow two-way communication with simple homeowner operation.
- Energy Efficiency – Understand your energy usage and ways to reduce costs.
The Carrier Infinity®, Bryant Evolution™, Connex™ and the Ion™ system controls are designed for homeowners who understand the value of precision with features such as wireless connectivity, occupancy sensing capabilities and built-in intelligence. The system control puts the homeowner in control of comfort and energy savings like never before.
ABOUT CARRIER
Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions. For more information, visit carrier.com or follow @Carrier on Twitter.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison, NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
