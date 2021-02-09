MOUNT HOPE, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and The Genie Company, a leader of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart home technology.
Starting immediately, URC and Genie have created the first integration between Total Control®, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and Genie's powerful Aladdin Connect® system. Genie's full line of Wi-Fi enabled garage door openers can now be controlled via URC's one-touch, voice control and mobile app.
With URC's use of geofencing, homeowners can automate several actions that offer peace-of-mind when entering or leaving garages. URC's Total Control® and Genie's Aladdin Connect® systems can be integrated to automatically open as the homeowner nears or closes when leaving the property. Also, notifications can be triggered if the garage is prevented from closing or opened unexpectedly.
Key benefits include:
- Peace-of-mind from Anywhere - Check if the garage doors are closed, and open or close them from any room with Total Control and URC controllers
- Simplified Home Automation - Secure the entire home with a tap or voice command by creating home automation Scenes. Example scenes include a "Leave Home" or "Goodnight" scene that would close the garage doors, lock the front door, turn off lights, and adjust the thermostat.
- Voice/Hands-free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home feature enables garage access as well as all other smart home features.
- Unified Remote Control - Use URC's Total Control® system for all-in-one control of the entire smart home -- lighting, thermostats, locks, Genie garage door openers, security cameras, and more.
"Our first integration with Genie represents a significant step for URC and our valued dealers." stated Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's CEO. "We can deliver simple, fast integration for our dealers and peace-of-mind for home owners by seamlessly controlling devices and leveraging our geofencing and notification technology."
"Genie is excited to provide our customers with new capabilities through our partnership with URC," said Mike Kridel, President of The Genie Company. "Applying geofencing, access control, and security applications to the garage through URC provides clear value."
With this new integration, the future of smart garage access is bright with additional automation technological advancements on the horizon.
ABOUT GENIE
The Genie Company is based in Mount Hope, Ohio, and is a leading manufacturer of smart, connected garage door openers and accessories for residential and commercial applications. The Genie® name itself is a well-recognized icon among homeowners, builders, and dealers alike. Genie distributes its openers and accessories through a broad distribution channel of professional dealers, wholesalers, and retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada. For more on Genie, please visit: http://www.geniecompany.com.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
