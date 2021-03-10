HARRISON, N.Y., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and Lutron, a global leader in smart lighting and shading control solutions, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart home technology.
Available now, URC and Lutron have expanded integration capabilities with Total Control®, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform. Total Control offers integrators the ability to control Lutron's range of residential solutions including Caséta, RA2 Select, RadioRA 2 and HomeWorks QSX, with a new, single, unified driver from URC. Additionally, Total Control integrates with Lutron's Vive and Athena commercial systems with the same unified driver, making Total Control a great solution for any Lutron project.
The unified module available for Total Control provides users full control of Lutron systems and devices through URC's Total Control® software specifically through Climate and Scenes modules. Integrators can now easily import Lutron system configurations into Total Control and control all aspects of the Lutron system including new support for Sivoia QS window treatments and Ketra lighting.
"The integration with Lutron helps residential and commercial consumers enjoy the benefits of superior lighting, shade and climate control via our Total Control system," stated Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's CEO. He continued, "Our dealers continue to create unique applications of superior experiences."
"Lutron's integration with URC makes it easier than ever for our joint customers to control Lutron's residential and commercial systems with Total Control,' said Sam Chambers, Senior Director – Residential Systems at Lutron. "Giving integrators the ability to easily offer integrated solutions that will enhance their clients' homes and offices is at the core of what we do – taking care of the customer."
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
ABOUT LUTRON ELECTRONICS
Founded in 1961, lighting and shading control leader Lutron Electronics is headquartered in Coopersburg, Pennsylvania. From dimmers for the home, to smart lighting management systems for entire buildings, the company offers more than 15,000 products, sold in more than 100 countries. In the US alone, Lutron products save an estimated 10 billion kWh of electricity, or approximately $1 billion in utility costs per year. The company's early inventions— including the first solid-state electronic dimmer invented by Lutron's founder, Joel Spira—are now at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, DC.
URC: http://www.urc-automation.com
Lutron: https://www.lutron.com
