HARRISON, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart home technology.
Starting immediately, URC and Automate, a division of Rollease Acmeda, have created the first integration between Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and Automate's powerful shade system. Automate's Pulse 2 Hub can now be controlled via URC's one-touch, voice control and mobile app.
This new module connects Automate's Pulse 2 Hub with URC's Total Control Accelerator 3 or Flex operating systems. Homeowners can enjoy seamless integration across multiple Automate shade devices. Shades up in the morning and down in the evening, simple commands can make a difference in natural lighting, security and energy efficiency.
URC's Total Control can be programmed to leverage features like geofencing and scheduling to send activity prompts that activate Automate's Pulse 2 Hub devices. Also, this integration can be set to trigger database driver commands via custom macro integrations. Homeowners can schedule shades to the desire position along with climate, security, audio, video and other device commands.
Key benefits include:
- Home Security and Energy Efficiency – Adjusting shade coverage can secure your home or commercial space and improve your energy consumption
- Control from Anywhere – Control shade settings from any room with Total Control and URC controllers and mobile app
- Simplified Home Automation/Programming – Adjust shade settings with a tap or voice command by creating home automation Scenes. Example Scenes include a "Good Morning" or "Goodnight" scenes that adjust shades in conjunction with lighting, audio/video and other connected home devices.
- Voice/Hands-free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home and the Pulse 2 Hub's native Apple HomeKit integration enables shade control as well as all other smart home features.
"Our new integration with Automate's Pulse 2 Hub delivers simple, fast installation for our dealers and peace-of-mind for homeowners by seamlessly controlling multiple shade devices," stated Lars Granoe, URC's VP Product Development.
Automate Product Manager, Jonny Matuichuk added, "We are excited to partner with URC to add convenient control of Automate shades via the Pulse 2 Hub and Total Control. Through the Total Control interface users can easily control their shades to perform open/close and stop commands for up to 30 shades per hub. Additionally, dealers have the option to integrate the hub via WiFi or Ethernet connection and the setup and configuration is simple and intuitive saving time in installation."
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
ABOUT AUTOMATE, A DIVISION OF ROLLEASE ACMEDA
Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit rolleaseacmeda.com
