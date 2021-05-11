HARRISON, N.Y., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications and Rollease Acmeda, a global leader in the window covering industry, announced today the next phase of collaboration in smart home shade automation.
After launching an integrated shade control module in February, URC and Rollease Acmeda have continued their collaboration to create a more complete automation integration between Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and Rollease Acmeda's Automate Pulse 2 Hub shade motorization platform. The Pulse 2 Hub is the foundation of the Automate smart shade motorization system.
This collaboration allows seamless integration for hundreds of window treatment manufacturers who utilize Rollease Acmeda's Automate motorization system. This new bi-directional module enables operation and automation of all ARC (Automate Radio Communication) enabled motors so that the end user can experience convenient, compelling shade control.
With this integration, users can unlock the advanced automated shade control delivered by Pulse 2:
- Simplified control of all window coverings assigned to the Automate Pulse 2 Hub
- Expanded automation features with easy macro creation
- Two-way communication including real time shade position reporting and battery level status
- Convenient voice control operation via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
- Rich features like sunrise and sunset detection with corresponding shade automation
- Fast and easy professional installation with personalization and distinctive design
- Unified interface supported across URC's Total Control user interfaces including the TDC-7100, TDC-9100, TKP-5600, TKP-7600, TKP-9600, TRC-820, TRC-1080, TRC-1480 and URC's Mobile App. Programming available in Total Control Accelerator 3 and Flex 2.
The integration enables URC dealers to be more efficient as the software is now housed within the device which makes set-up much easier and avoids short-term, network issues. Also, it provides much easier control features and fewer gateways to speed integration set-up.
"Our continued integrations with Rollease Acmeda proves URC's commitment to deliver best-in-class, seamlessly integrated experiences to luxury spaces. It enables easier installation for our dealers and a richer experience for residential and commercial end-users via our Total Control system," stated Mr. Lars Granoe, VP Product Development.
"As a leading supplier in the window coverings industry, our Automate motorization platform is widely adopted by most leading shade manufacturers today. The Pulse 2 Hub is designed to be an open platform, with integration capability as a key value," stated Kevin Mayer, Director of Sales at Rollease Acmeda. Mayer added, "Our partnership with URC demonstrates our commitment to enrich the integrated user experience and provide integrators a seamless way to deliver advanced control through the URC Total Control system. We are excited to launch the new driver and look forward to continuing building a strong relationship with URC."
The brands have more innovation planned to deliver luxurious experiences through a single touch or voice command.
ABOUT AUTOMATE, A DIVISION OF ROLLEASE ACMEDA
Rollease Acmeda innovates, designs and manufactures window covering hardware components and systems, manual and automated, as well as specialty fabrics for use in both commercial and residential applications. Rollease Acmeda is the largest independent engineered component and systems manufacturer and distributor in the window covering industry. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Rollease Acmeda has a global team of over 250 employees and distribution facilities spanning the USA, Australia and Europe, serving thousands of customers in over 40 countries around the world. To learn more about the company visit rolleaseacmeda.com
Corporate Contact
Jennifer LaBollita
Marketing Manager
203-590-5386
jennifer.labollita@rolleaseacmeda.com
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and controlsolutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training URC the best choice for home automation. For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday.
Corporate Contact
Ron Pence
Marketing Lead, URC
Media Contact
Ron Pence, Universal Remote Control, +1 (914) 705-4136, rpence@urc-automation.com
SOURCE Universal Remote Control