HARRISON, N.Y., Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and Somfy, the world's largest manufacturer of tubular motors for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections, announced today the next phase of collaboration in smart home and commercial shade automation.
After launching a control module in September 2020, URC and Somfy have continued their partnership to create a more complete automation integration between Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, with the Somfy Connect™ UAI+ (Universal Automation Interface Plus) window treatments system. This collaboration allows seamless automation across hundreds of window treatment and fabric manufacturers who work closely with Somfy to broaden integration opportunities.
The Somfy Connect™ UAI Plus allows for commissioning and integrating Somfy Digital Network™ (SDN) over IP. It is compatible with the Somfy Synergy™ API, as well as drivers from popular home automation systems like URC. This makes it easy to integrate custom automation programming and improves workflow for integrators adding smart shading to their offer. The Somfy Connect™ UAI Plus makes it simple to offer the comfort, convenience, and energy savings of motorized shades to projects of all sizes.
The integration enables URC dealers to be more efficient as the software is now housed within the device, making set-up much easier and avoiding short-term network issues. It also provides improved control features and fewer gateways to speed integration set-up.
Most importantly, the user experience is enhanced with more end-user features. This includes:
- Shade level setting by motor movement and direct level control
- Shade group level presets and motor movement control
- Automation macros that react to changes in the shade position
"Our continued integrations with Somfy proves URC's commitment to deliver best-in-class, seamlessly integrated experiences for luxury spaces. It enables easier installation for our dealers and a richer experience for residential and commercial end-users via our Total Control system," stated Mr. Lars Granoe, VP Product Development.
"Natural light management is simplified thanks to this new Somfy integration into URC's Total Control System," said Alex Keichinger, Product Marketing Director- Connected Solutions for Somfy North America. "This development was in response to overwhelming interest from integrators and we're excited to be able to offer this addition to the Somfy and URC partnership."
The brands have more innovation planned to deliver luxurious experiences through a single touch or voice command.
About URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control
solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100
million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control®, MX HomePro®, and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed, and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training URC the best choice for home automation.
For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday.
Corporate Contact
Ron Pence
Marketing Lead, URC
About Somfy
Somfy has been improving everyday life for more than 270 million people by designing and manufacturing intelligent motorization solutions for interior window coverings and exterior solar protections. Somfy innovates to automate and connect shades, blinds, draperies, awnings, rolling shutters, exterior screens & pergolas for commercial and residential buildings in 58 countries across the globe. With 170+ million motors produced over the last half century, Somfy is committed to creating reliable and sustainable solutions that promote the best way of living and wellbeing for all. For more information, visit http://www.somfysystems.com
Corporate Contact
Morgan Glennon
Digital Marketing Specialist
Media Contact
Morgan Glennon, Somfy Systems, Inc., (609) 662- 6384, morgan.glennon@somfy.com
SOURCE Somfy Systems, Inc.