HARRISON, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart automation and control systems for residential and commercial applications, is launching its 2021 Unsurpassed Dealer Awards program with a request for entries.

This annual competition recognizes best-in-class system design and installation of URC control and automation technology. Awards are given to the best and most unique residential and commercial installations in the US and International.

"Year after year, our dealers continue to surprise us with innovative installations," said Mr. Chang Park, URC's CEO. "It is amazing to see the high-quality smart automation and control installations across such a diverse set of environments."

Direct dealers who purchase URC products are eligible to enter their installations that occurred in calendar year 2020 or 2021. This year's program uses a simple e-file submission process through URC's Dealer Portal.

Some of the past winners have included best-in-class dealers like Nard's Entertainment, Starpower, PWCampbell, Fuzion Audio Video and The Stereo Shop. Award winners have demonstrated highly creative automation installations in luxury homes, smart office buildings, trendy hotels, thriving bars or contemporary restaurants.

Entries will be accepted from authorized URC dealers through Friday, July 30, 2021. Winners in each category will be announced and recognized on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at CEDIA's (Custom Electronics Design and Installation Associations) annual trade show.

For more information about URC, visit http://www.urc-automation.com

About URC

Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control and Complete Control. Legendary URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com

###

Media Contact

Ron Pence, Universal Remote Control, +1 (914) 705-4136, rpence@urc-automation.com

Twitter, Facebook

 

 

SOURCE Universal Remote Control

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.