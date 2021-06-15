HARRISON, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart automation and control systems for residential and commercial applications, is launching its 2021 Unsurpassed Dealer Awards program with a request for entries.
This annual competition recognizes best-in-class system design and installation of URC control and automation technology. Awards are given to the best and most unique residential and commercial installations in the US and International.
"Year after year, our dealers continue to surprise us with innovative installations," said Mr. Chang Park, URC's CEO. "It is amazing to see the high-quality smart automation and control installations across such a diverse set of environments."
Direct dealers who purchase URC products are eligible to enter their installations that occurred in calendar year 2020 or 2021. This year's program uses a simple e-file submission process through URC's Dealer Portal.
Some of the past winners have included best-in-class dealers like Nard's Entertainment, Starpower, PWCampbell, Fuzion Audio Video and The Stereo Shop. Award winners have demonstrated highly creative automation installations in luxury homes, smart office buildings, trendy hotels, thriving bars or contemporary restaurants.
Entries will be accepted from authorized URC dealers through Friday, July 30, 2021. Winners in each category will be announced and recognized on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at CEDIA's (Custom Electronics Design and Installation Associations) annual trade show.
For more information about URC, visit http://www.urc-automation.com
About URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control and Complete Control. Legendary URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com
