Industry Leaders Develop Feature-Rich Integration Solution Across Automation Technology Platforms
HARRISON, N.Y., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC®, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, and FX Luminaire, a global leader of landscape and architectural lighting products, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart residential and commercial automation technology.
Starting immediately, URC and FX Luminaire have enabled seamless management of the FX Luminaire Luxor® Controller — the most advanced and flexible low-voltage landscape lighting transformer on the market — with Total Control®, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform. This integration includes native use cases in Total Control's Scenes menus, allowing events to control multiple systems and devices. The Luxor Controller incorporates zoning, dimming, and color creation capabilities into a single control system using a simple two-wire path installation.
Combining the power of systems and devices creates a new age of smart home technology for URC's dealer community and end users. Key benefits include:
- Unified, Seamless Integration – As part of URC's Unified Modules, users can simply automate multiple lighting zones along with other smart categories like climate, security, audio, video, and more.
- Creation of Robust Outdoor Scenes – With professional programming, users can launch scenes that create the perfect environment. Examples include a "pool party" scene that adjusts lighting devices according to a preset color palette.
- Simplified Automation Programming – Professional programming is fast and easy through URC's dealer community.
- Seamless Remote Access and Control – Allows for convenient control on-site or through the URC user interfaces. The Total Control app allows multiple room control.
- Voice/Hands-Free Control – URC's voice commands through Total Control interfaces, Amazon Alexa, or Google Home allow two-way communication with simple homeowner operation.
- Energy Efficiency – Helps homeowners understand energy usage and ways to reduce costs.
FX Luminaire offers a complete range of cutting-edge outdoor lighting products, providing precise automated lighting control with intuitive and sophisticated interfaces, while URC's Total Control systems are smart, reliable, and simple to install.
"Partnering with URC and their advanced smart home automation technology allows us to enhance homeowners' enjoyment of their outdoor living spaces," said James Cervantes, Product Manager at FX Luminaire. "Using our Luxor Controller, they can set themes for special occasions, control the intensity of up to 250 individual lighting groups, and create up to 30,000 colors per zone. The result is a truly next-level lighting experience!"
Lars Granoe, VP of Product at URC, echoed Cervantes' sentiments on the future of best-in-class smart home integration with this collaboration.
"This collaboration continues our relationship with FX Luminaire and elevates residential and commercial user experiences with true integrated control and automation," he said.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison, NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads, and mobile apps — plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC-trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
ABOUT FX LUMINAIRE
FX Luminaire is an industry-leading manufacturer of landscape and architectural lighting products. We focus on the advancement of LED technology and digital lighting control with smart home integration and zoning, dimming, and color adjustment capabilities. FX Luminaire offers a full spectrum of specification-driven lighting fixtures that can be utilized to create elegant, cutting-edge landscape lighting systems for commercial or residential applications. FX Luminaire is a member of the Hunter Industries Family of Companies. Learn more at fxl.com.
