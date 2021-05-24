HARRISON, N.Y., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, today is releasing an integration of its Total Control® smart home technology with Yamaha MusicCast wireless streaming audio products.
This integration introduces seamless operability between Total Control, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and the Yamaha MusicCast wireless streaming audio ecosystem. This means that dozens of the latest MusicCast-enabled devices from Yamaha can now be controlled via URC's user interfaces or mobile app.
This new module connects Yamaha devices equipped with MusicCast technology with URC's Total Control Accelerator 3 operating system. Homeowners can enjoy seamless integration across multiple Yamaha devices, including the newly introduced AVENTAGE AV receiver models RX-A8A, RX-A6A and RX-A4A.
MusicCast delivers built-in music streaming services, multi-room audio and voice control via Alexa, Google and Siri-enabled devices via AirPlay 2. In addition, Yamaha AVRs with MusicCast offer MusicCast Surround, allowing optional wireless MusicCast speakers to be paired and used as surrounds in a 5.1-ch. setup without the need for speaker wire to the AV receiver.
"This next generation of audio integration with the Yamaha MusicCast ecosystem ensures that our dealers can easily install smart home systems with premium audio quality across hardware and streaming sources. This integration is a continuation of our relationship with Yamaha, a global, best-in-class audio brand," stated Lars Granoe, URC's VP Product Development.
URC's Total Control can be programmed to leverage features like geofencing and scheduling to send activity prompts that active Yamaha-enabled MusicCast devices. Also, this integration can be set to trigger database driver commands via custom macro integrations. Homeowners can schedule audio to the desired level along with climate, security, audio, video and other device commands.
"The innovation, partnership and development by URC on this driver provides seamless integration and operation for customers to enjoy life more through music and sound," said Alex Sadeghian, Director, Consumer Audio, Yamaha Corporation of America.
This new integration works seamlessly across numerous media sources available on the device. These sources include but are not limited to Sirius XM, Napster, Pandora, Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, Amazon Music and more.
Key benefits include:
- Seamless Audio Enjoyment – Easily controlling audio can amplify entertaining experiences with family and friends, combine with video sources to watch your favorite movie, or crank your favorite artist's track
- Plays Your Favorite Streaming Channel – Easy integration to most popular music sources. No limits
- Control from Anywhere – Control audio settings from any room or remotely with Total Control and URC controllers and mobile app
- Simplified Whole Home Automation/Programming – Adjust audio settings with a tap or voice command by creating home automation Scenes. Example Scenes include a "Good Morning" or "Good Night" scene that adjusts audio in conjunction with lighting, shades, video and other connected home devices
- Voice/Hands-free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home enables audio control as well as all other smart home features
URC and Yamaha plan to continue to collaborate on future integrations.
