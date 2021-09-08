HARRISON, N.Y. and CONNELLY SPRING, N.C., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, ELK Products, a leading designer and manufacturer of customized home and business security, energy management and convenience solutions and Chowmain, a global integration developer, announced today a new phase of collaboration in smart building technology.
Launching immediately, Chowmain with the assistance of URC and ELK Products have created the first integration between Total Control®, URC's award-winning residential and commercial automation platform, and the ELK or Ness M1 Gold alarm panels. This module allows for two-way control of the ELK or Ness M1 Gold alarm panels via all of current URC touchscreens, handheld remotes, phones and tablets. Using URC touchscreen interfaces, homeowner and commercial managers can easily arm and disarm ELK or Ness M1 panels, check the current status of any zone in the current partition, read through the logs and much more.
With URC's use of geofencing, homeowners can automate several actions that offer peace-of-mind when entering or leaving garages. URC's Total Control and ELK's M1 systems can be integrated to automatically arm or disarm the system, trigger auxiliary outputs, run tasks, trigger the functions keys, send a text message to the LCD on the code pad and trigger lighting as the homeowner nears or closes when leaving the property.
Also, this new integration provides a number of events that can be used for more advanced automation, like activating the security sensors to trigger lights. In addition, there are events for the current arming status (Disarmed, Armed Away, Armed Stay, etc), the arming status (armed with Exit timer, Ready to Arm, etc), the alarm state (Burglary, Police, Fire, Entry Delay, etc) and the system state (AC Fail, Battery Low, Comms Failure, etc).
Key benefits include:
- Peace-of-mind from Anywhere - Check if the ELK security system is active from any room with Total Control and URC controllers
- Simplified Automation - Secure the entire home with a tap or voice command by creating home automation Scenes. Example scenes include a "Leave Home" or "Goodnight" scene that would activate the ELK's M1 security system, close the garage doors, lock the front door, turn off lights, and adjust the thermostat.
- Voice/Hands-free Control - URC's voice commands through Alexa or Google Home feature enables security system access as well as all other smart building features.
- Unified Control - Use URC's Total Control system for all-in-one control of the entire smart home -- lighting, thermostats, locks, security cameras, and more.
"Our first integration with ELK Products represents a significant step for URC and our valued dealers." stated Mr. Chang K. Park, URC's CEO. "We can deliver simple, fast integration for our dealers and peace-of-mind for home and commercials building owners by seamlessly controlling devices and leveraging our geofencing and notification technology."
"URC has a tremendous user base, and we are thrilled that Chowmain has helped to develop the capability for those users to control the powerful M1 system through their URC interface," stated Mr. Sean Curley, President of ELK Products.
"We are excited to release our licensed Elk / Ness M1 module for URC. With an industry leading 90 day trial period, integrators can be confident that the M1 module will suit their needs," stated Mr. Alan Chow, Managing Director of Chowmain Software & Apps.
ABOUT ELK PRODUCTS
ELK Products Inc. is a leading manufacturer of security and integrated control solutions providing a broad range of unique and versatile products for commercial and residential markets. Offerings include: controls, batteries, speakers, sirens, power supplies, timers, relays, PLCs, recordable voice units and battery testers. ELK is known for providing cost-effective and innovative security and automation solutions to the professional trade with unsurpassed product quality and technical support. For more information about ELK Products and ELK Authorized Distributors visit http://www.elkproducts.com.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touchscreens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
ABOUT CHOWMAIN
Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand and Melbourne, Australia, Chowmain is a global leader in premium driver and application development. With decades of experience in the automation industry, Chowmain is an acclaimed expert in the development and improvement of integration products working with industry-leading manufacturers to improve residential and commercial custom electronics projects. Chowmain is certified in a wide range of home automation platforms and develop drivers/2-way modules that we license out for individual projects. We also offer manufacturers development, marketing and support services. Chowmain drivers and modules have been installed in tens of thousands of homes to improve the lives of end-users and drive efficiency and satisfaction for our dealer community.
