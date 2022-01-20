HARRISON, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a leader in global smart residential and commercial automation, is helping lead voice control systems to enhance the smart home experience.
Leveraging its experience and equity with connectivity and entertainment providers, URC is announcing the launch of its certified integration with Comcast Xfinity… the first and only in the custom electronics / automation industry. The Xfinity platform delivers leading internet, TV, voice, mobile, and device control. URC products with voice activation can now integrate devices controlled by Comcast Xfinity. With professional installation, this new integration can control smart home and commercial environments with simple voice command.
"This next generation of voice enabled, streaming entertainment integration ensures that our dealers can easily install smart home systems with premium streaming entertainment quality across hardware and streaming sources. This integration is the first and only true integration among custom electronics installation brands," stated Lars Granoe, URC's VP Product Development.
Following Comcast Xfinity's firmware update, this integration will work across URC's portfolio of user interfaces which feature voice control:
- Tabletop Controllers with 7" to 10" touch screens: TDC-9100 and TDC-7100
- In-Wall Controllers with 5" to 10" touch screens: TKP-9600, TKP-8600, TKP-7600 and TKP-5600
- Ergonomic Handheld Remote with 2.4" capacitive touch screen: TRC-1480
Voice control is a continuing priority for URC following years in the segment. Since its launch in 2019, the TRC-1480 includes an integrated microphone for easy voice communication The TRC-1480, aimed at both residential and commercial applications, provides full control URC's Total Control® system, including control of televisions, cable and satellite boxes, AV gear, music systems, lighting systems, security cameras, door locks, thermostats, motorized shades and more. The 1480 includes Push-To-Talk technology which ensures that end-users can turn off listening/voice activation for enhance privacy.
Launched earlier in 2021, the TKP-8600, URC's latest innovation in user touch screens, offers next generation integration of automation, control, voice activation and audio capabilities. This premium in-wall touch screen features an 8-inch high resolution screen and sleek profile. The brilliant, high-resolution LCD displays vivid images including live video from door stations and surveillance cameras. The built-in AV intercom offers convenient room-to-room communication. It is perfect for high-end residential and commercial installations.
URC recognized a clear consumer preference for Voice Assistant products and usage occasions. According to recent studies, U.S. Hearable Voice Assistant Users have more than doubled from 2018 to 2020. Estimates place the number of users at nearly 50 million and growing exponentially. According to recent studies, the market for voice and speech recognition products is expected to grow around 17% compounded annually and reach $26.8 billion by 2025.
Given the growth in voice activation and control, URC is planning more products and integrations to ensure unique, innovative, customized experiences for its end-users.
ABOUT URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control and Complete Control. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training URC the best choice for home automation.
For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday with URC.
