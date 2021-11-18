HARRISON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- URC, a global leader in smart home automation and control for residential and commercial applications, announced the arrival of the new MRX-12, an advanced system controller delivering enhanced user experiences and easy installation for dealers.
URC's latest innovation in controllers of its powerful, flexible Total Control® automation system delivers next generation experiences for medium to large residential and commercial installations. The MRX-12 delivers industry-leading integration of automation, control, voice activation and audio capabilities. With a variety of outputs, this controller can scale easily. It is perfect for high-end residential and commercial installations.
This latest URC launch continues an optimization of its products delivering superior performance and reliable supply to support its dealer community. Advanced features include:
- Quick Connect network communication
- Gigabit Ethernet Port RJ45
- 6 port IR Outputs and 2 Serial/RS-232 Outputs
- Relays, 12 Volt Triggers and Sensor Ports for expandable capabilities
- Right sized to fit racks with reduced depth (5.7 inches)
- Seamlessly connects and manages the Total Control system
- Continued industry-leading profit for dealer and value for end-users
When combined with URC's Total Control system, residential and commercial customers can take advantage of premium integration by controlling hundreds of devices throughout diverse environments.
URC continues to innovate around throughout its Total Control system to lead the industry in performance for end-users and dealers. By adding the MRX-12, URC offers options from large installations with the MRX-30 to small room systems with the MRX-5
"By adding the MRX-12, URC provides customized system solutions that fit any residential or commercial environment," said Mr. Lars Granoe, URC Vice President of Product Development. "Our goal is to deliver residential and commercial experiences that elevate expectations for premium performance design and integration."
For over 30 years, URC built and nurtured a reliable supply chain to weather short and long-term disruptions. Including the new MRX-12, URC's large portfolio covers entry system needs, of one or two rooms, to large scale residential and commercial projects. Total Control® provides fully-scalable systems from a single room to a whole home or large commercial spaces while the Complete Control® portfolio includes solutions for entry level systems.
This announcement continues a series of product and system innovations including URC's TKP-8600, an 8 inch in-wall touch screen with voice activation and the URC Lighting product line with Z-Wave gateway native to its Total Control system.
About URC
Headquartered in Harrison NY USA, URC is a global leader in smart home automation and control solutions. URC technology is respected for unsurpassed performance and reliability with over 100 million remote controls sold in the past 10 years alone. URC control systems include Total Control® and Complete Control®. Innovative URC user interfaces include tabletop controllers, in-wall touch screens, handheld remotes, keypads and mobile apps – plus voice control integration with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. URC systems are custom designed, installed and maintained by a network of URC trained systems integration professionals. Its award-winning technical support and training make URC the best choice for home automation.
For more information visit http://www.urc-automation.com. Think beyond everyday.
