VIENNA, Va., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Urgently, the leading Smart Mobility Assistance™ platform, today announced it ranked 282 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. Urgently grew 457% during this period, leading to the company's third-consecutive appearance on the list.
Urgently is on an extraordinary growth path, as leading global brands across automotive, insurance, telematics and technology transportation are choosing its digital platform to power their smart mobility assistance programs. The company expects to continue its growth through expansion into connected car segments and higher margin subscription services.
"I am incredibly proud of our dedicated team and their ability to sustain the level of innovation and growth required to be recognized by Deloitte alongside the 500 fastest-growing tech-forward companies in North America," said Urgently CEO and Cofounder Chris Spanos. "This has enabled Urgently to transform the century-old roadside model and deliver better experiences for partners and customers."
"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."
"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."
About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™
Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.
About Urgently
Urgently is the leading Smart Mobility Assistance™ Platform at the center of the expanding mobility and connected assistance ecosystem for consumers, automotive, logistics and technology companies. Urgently delivers help through a seamless, end-to-end digital platform, viewable by every stakeholder in real time. Its innovation and growth have placed Urgently at the forefront of the rapidly emerging connected assistance ecosystem and atop the lists of the world's most trusted business ranking organizations, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (2021, 2020, 2019). Urgently is the choice of leading global brands trusted by millions of consumers across automotive, insurance, telematics and new technology transportation companies in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit http://www.geturgently.com or contact media@geturgently.com.
About Deloitte
Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see http://www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.
